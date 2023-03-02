First and only climate-conscious, A2 dairy ice cream brand takes home ‘Best New Dessert’ NEXTY Award for its newest flavor, Peanut Butter Fudge Honeycomb

Alec’s Ice Cream – Peanut Butter Fudge Honeycomb Regenerative-verified & USDA organic certified ice cream utilizing 100% A2 dairy that is better for the environment and easier on digestion.

Alec Jaffe Founder and CEO of Alec’s Ice Cream

Petaluma, California, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alec’s Ice Cream, the pioneering brand that has shaken up the ice cream industry with its regenerative-verified and USDA organic-certified products made from 100% A2 dairy, is now available nationwide at all 392 Sprouts Farmers Markets and 166 Natural Grocers locations. Founded in 2020 by Alec Jaffe, Alec’s Ice Cream’s mission is to create a better food system by going beyond organic to help reverse climate change. Through the universally loved treat, ice cream, Alec’s educates and inspires consumers to seek out high-quality foods that taste better, are better for the environment, support value-driven producers, and are better for you. Alec’s brand-new, award-winning flavor, Peanut Butter Fudge Honeycomb, is the brand’s latest extension of that mission.

Alec’s rollout into Sprouts and Natural Grocers – two of the biggest grocery chains in the US that specialize in natural and organic foods – speaks to both buyers’ and consumers’ desire to see the items they purchase at the grocery store reflect their personal values. A recent study found that customers are 4x more likely to purchase products from purpose-driven brands, proving that customers are looking for community and a shared “power of good” that purpose-driven brands provide.

“Debuting Alec’s Ice Cream in Sprouts and Natural Grocers locations across the country is an incredibly exciting step for us,” said Alec Jaffe, Founder, and CEO of Alec’s Ice Cream. “I think there is a really meaningful shift taking place in how consumers think about and shop for their favorite foods. More and more, we see people looking to support brands that are taking actionable steps toward a more sustainable future. At Alec’s, we are dedicated to providing consumers with the most delicious ice cream while upholding our core commitment to protecting and restoring the environment and using our product as an entryway to educating the consumer on the importance of sustainability.”

On the heels of this major national rollout, Alec’s is debuting their seventh and newest flavor, Peanut Butter Fudge Honeycomb. Inspired by founder Alec’s favorite childhood candy bar, the Butterfinger, the new flavor features a peanut butter base, ribbons of fudge, and chocolate-covered honeycomb toffee pieces. The goal of this flavor launch is to tap into a playful, nostalgic, and beloved flavor to hook consumers onto the brand’s greater environmental mission. Peanut Butter Fudge Honeycomb is already making waves in the food industry as the first-place winner of New Hope’s prestigious NEXTY Awards in the ‘Best New Dessert’ category and a finalist in the ‘Best New Organic or Regenerative Organic Certified Product’ category.

As the first and only regenerative-verified & USDA organic certified ice cream, 98% of Alec’s Ice Cream’s base ingredients are certified and verified regenerative organic (via Land to Market). By purchasing regenerative cane sugar, they kept 1,995 pounds of synthetic fertilizers from going into the ground, removed 8,816 pounds of CO2 from the air, and restored 7.3 acres of land to resemble virgin forests. By taking a radically different approach to dairy farming, Alec’s is challenging the negative discourse surrounding the industry by actively working towards reversing climate change, promoting biodiversity, and preserving our planet’s precious resources.

About Alec’s Ice Cream

Alec’s Ice Cream is the first and only regenerative-verified & USDA organic certified ice cream utilizing 100% A2 dairy — the original milk protein that has been known to lead to easier digestion, unlike conventional dairy, which accounts for the majority of dairy on the market — and carbon neutral, regenerative organic certified cane sugar. Alec’s Ice Cream not only tastes better and is better for you, but it’s also better for the environment by virtue of their partnership with a single-source, family-owned, and operated A2 dairy farm in Northern California that specializes in regenerative farming practices. Alec’s best-in-class ingredients come together to create an ideal texture, creaminess, and flavor for the ultimate indulgent experience. Currently offering seven flavors rooted in nostalgia – Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Salted Caramel Latte, Honey Blueberry Lavender, Mint Chocolate Chip, Matcha Chocolate Chip, and their newest flavor, Peanut Butter Fudge Honeycomb – Alec’s emphasizes quality ice cream that your body and the environment will thank you for. Learn more and find their full list of retailers at www.alecsicecream.com. Follow their journey @alecsicecream.

