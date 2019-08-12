Breaking News
Home / Top News / Alector Announces the Addition of Kristine Yaffe, M.D., to the Board of Directors

Alector Announces the Addition of Kristine Yaffe, M.D., to the Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC) today announced the addition of Kristine Yaffe, M.D., to the Company’s board of directors. Dr. Yaffe is the Scola Endowed Chair and Vice Chair, professor of psychiatry, neurology and epidemiology and the director of the Center for Population Brain Health at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

“Kristine is an internationally recognized expert in the field of cognitive aging, neurodegeneration and dementia,” said Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Alector. “Her diverse experience brings significant value to Alector as we advance the development of multiple, genetically validated, immune-modulatory drugs for Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia.”

Dr. Yaffe has received numerous awards for her groundbreaking contributions to the field including the American Academy of Neurology Potamkin Prize for Research in Pick’s, Alzheimer’s and Related Diseases, a prestigious honor considered to be the Nobel Prize of Alzheimer’s research. Dr. Yaffe holds a B.S. in biology-psychology from Yale University, an M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and has completed residencies in neurology and psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco.

“What excites me most about the opportunity to join Alector’s board is the company’s drive to find novel approaches to address some of the largest unmet medical needs that exist today, such as Alzheimer’s disease, frontotemporal dementia, ALS and Parkinson’s disease,” said Dr. Yaffe. “I look forward to working with Arnon, the management team and the board as the company continues to build upon the scientific foundation they have developed to help patients suffering from these cruel diseases.”

Alector’s current board members include: Arnon Rosenthal, co-founder, president & CEO of Alector; Tillman Gerngross, co-founder of Alector and CEO of Adimab; David Wehner, CFO of Facebook; Lou J. Lavigne Jr., former CFO of Genentech; Richard Scheller, former EVP of research at Genentech and former CSO of 23andMe; Terry McGuire, Polaris Venture Partners.

About Alector
Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector is developing a broad portfolio of programs designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. The Company’s product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Contacts

Media:
1AB
Dan Budwick, 973-271-6085
[email protected]

or
Investors:
Alector, Inc.
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.