Company Expands its Leadership Team with Seasoned Executive in Payer and Provider Organizations

Bethesda, MD, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bethesda, Md. – December 20, 2022 – Aledade announced that the company has expanded its senior leadership team, adding Ananya Banerjee as Chief Commercial Officer. Sean Cavanaugh will remain at Aledade in the role of Chief Policy Officer. Prior to joining Aledade, Ananya served as Chief of Strategic Payer Partnerships at a leading senior care company. In her new role, Ananya will lead Aledade’s business development team and grow and strengthen the company’s partnerships with commercial payers.

“Ananya is uniquely qualified to take Aledade to the next level,” says Farzad Mostashari, CEO and co-founder of Aledade. “We’ve built a nationwide network of value-based contracts with payers of all types, and we’re just starting to explore new ways to advance other strategic priorities with health plans. With Ananya’s diverse expertise, the opportunities are endless. Every patient benefits from a strong, value-based primary care relationship, and Ananya will help us find new ways to serve even more patients. We are thrilled to have her on board.”

Ananya brings more than ten years of business development and value-based care strategic leadership experience to Aledade, including leading engagements across the payer, provider, and pharmacy benefit manager sectors. Prior to her last role as Chief of Strategic Payer Partnerships, Ananya held various leadership roles at Optum, most notably as Vice President of Finance, Vice President of Strategy, and Senior Vice President of OptumHealth. While at Optum, Ananya led the strategy and product team across a $50 billion business, and drove organic capital deployment decision-making across all lines of business. Previously, she spent more than seven years as an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company in the health care practice and at McKinsey’s Center for Healthcare Reform.

“In every step of my career, I’ve looked for opportunities to support structural alignment within the health care system to bring higher-quality care to more people at lower costs,” said Ananya. “Aledade’s model, mission, scale, and trusted relationships drew me to the company, and I am excited to support the next phase of its growth.”

Ananya joins Aledade at a momentous time for the company. Aledade recently announced Ritwik Tewari as its Chief Technology Officer and Phuong Phillips as its Chief Legal Officer. In September, the company announced it has saved more than $1.2 billion in unnecessary health care spending since the year of its founding in 2014, helping physicians deliver more primary care. In August, the company also announced a partnership with Elevance Health to expand value-based care nationwide. Today, Aledade partners with more than 1,000 independent primary care practices, including more than 140 federally qualified health centers, comprising more than 11,000 physicians in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Aledade’s nearly 150 value-based care contracts, including 98 Medicare contracts, collectively cover more than 1.7 million patients and $17 billion in total health care spending.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade is the leading physician enablement company helping independent practices, health centers, and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships, and integrated care solutions delivered through Aledade Care Solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,000 practices in 37 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 140 value-based contracts representing more than 1.7 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

###

CONTACT: Brian Chiglinsky Aledade 5407619786 bchiglinsky@aledade.com