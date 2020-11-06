ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CXO, BSTC, CBLI, PE

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ConocoPhillips. Under the terms of the merger, Concho shareholders will receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Concho common stock they own. If you are a Concho shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/concho-resources-inc-stock-merger-conocophillips.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BSTC ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Endo International plc for $88.50 per share. If you are a BioSpecifics shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/biospecifics-technologies-corp-stock-merger-endo-international.

Cleveland BioLabs , Inc. ( NASDAQ : CBLI ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Cytocom, Inc. Under the merger, Cleveland BioLabs stockholders are expected to own approximately 39% of the combined company. If you are a Cleveland BioLabs shareholder , click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cleveland-biolabs-inc-cbli-stock-merger/.

Parsley Energy, Inc. ( NYSE : PE ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Pioneer Natural Resources Company for 0.1252 shares of Pioneer common stock for each share of Parsley common stock. If you are a Parsley Energy shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/parsley-energy-inc-pe-stock-merger-pioneer/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

