Home / Top News / Alex Rothchild appointed CEO of Arcadis North America

Alex Rothchild appointed CEO of Arcadis North America

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Head of U.S. environment business steps into top regional role

Alex Rothchild

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcadis has named Alex Rothchild CEO for its North American business. He succeeds Joachim Ebert, who passed away unexpectedly following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer earlier this month.

Rothchild has more than 30 years of industry experience and has been with Arcadis since 1995. He has held a series of technical, client development and operational leadership roles with increasing levels of responsibility. He has served as president of the environment business in the United States for the past three years and as acting CEO of North America since January 1.

“The events of 2020 require a leader that brings together continuity and agility to keep our business strong so we can meet our clients’ changing needs for years to come,” said Mary Ann Hopkins, Arcadis group executive for the Americas and CallisonRTKL. “Alex has provided exceptional leadership at an extraordinary time in our history. He’s exactly the kind of leader we need as the market continues to evolve in North America.”

“It’s my absolute privilege to lead the 6,000 men and women of Arcadis across the U.S. and Canada and to be part of such a strong team,” said Rothchild. “During these challenging times, it’s so rewarding to see how our people are continuing to partner with our clients – focusing on innovation, using digital and offering an exceptional client experience. It’s this type of collaboration and innovation that inspires me every day.”

Rothchild holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Rhode Island.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jimmy Luthye
Mobile: 303-471-3592
Email: [email protected]

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the leading global design and consultancy for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people active in over 70 countries that generate $3.8 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88ccba06-6efc-44f7-b0b2-30cdd88a9dad

