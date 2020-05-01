Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Alexander’s Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Alexander’s Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

PARAMUS, N.J., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:  ALX) announced today that, due to the public health impact of COVID-19, the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual meeting format only, via audio webcast. The previously announced date and time of the meeting, May 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET, will not change.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder as of the close of business on March 16, 2020, the record date.  Regardless of whether you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

To participate in the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting, you will need to access www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ALX2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. The proxy card, voting instruction form and Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials that were previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting format. Additional details regarding how to participate in the Annual Meeting can be accessed at the Company’s website, www.alx-inc.com or at www.proxyvote.com

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

CONTACT:
MATTHEW IOCCO
(201) 587-8541

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments, the financial condition of our tenants and general competitive factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the ongoing adverse effect of the novel strain of coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect it will have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on future developments, including the duration of the pandemic, which are highly uncertain at this time but that impact could be material. Moreover, you are cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic will heighten many of the risks identified in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.