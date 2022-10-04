ALEXIS BITTAR X LIVING BEYOND BREAST CANCER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Alexis Bittar Donates Sales & Raises Awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Alexis Bittar x LBBC Event Invitation & Details 10.19.22 NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO 48hour Fundraiser

Alexis Bittar x LBBC Campaign Portraits Photography by Ken Cox & Andrew Scherer at KRONUS

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alexis Bittar is the leading Accessories Designer of our time – Bittar’s signature avant guard designs have garnered him many accolades, including CFDA Designer of The Year. For over 30 years Bittar has been the ‘go to’accessories designer for fearless trailblazerswith the likes of Beyonce, Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Meghan Markle, Meghan Thee Stallion & Karlie Kloss all choosing to repeatedly wear his pieces. Bittar has collaborated with some of the biggest Fashion Houses in the Industry such as Burberry, Michael Kors and Jeremy Scott. In 2015 Bittar stepped away from his namesake Brand to focus on raising his twins and his philanthropic work. However, he soon returned, buying his company back from Brooks Brothers in 2021. Bittar’s reentrance to the fashion arena is marked with a commitment to inclusivity and celebrating the differences that make us all unique.

At the age of 10, Alexis Bittar’s mother, then in her early 30s, was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. He recalls how she physically dealt with this. As the arthritis expanded throughout her body, she slowly became bed-ridden – and Bittar became acutely aware of how people responded to her disability.

Bittar witnessed his mother’s issues with being visible in society and the shame that centred around her disfigurement in public. This foundational upbringing shaped how Bittar viewed beauty, femininity and how he saw the need to create a space for women to embrace their reality, void of shame and rejection of the current ‘Instagram perfectionism’.

“I have always been interested in creating space for women to have discussions on reality and not projecting a perfect curated image of life. I always find it way more interesting and real.

In this project I wanted to delve into the topic of breast cancer and recovery. Tackling the taboo and shame many women feel post procedures by showing a range of women who are dressed up in their personal taste as well as them revealing their beautiful bodies.” – Alexis Bittar

To jump start the conversation Bittar created this brave portrait campaign of seven extraordinary women to raise awareness. ADDITIONALLY, in order to raise life saving funds, Alexis Bittar is donating 50% of EVERY Dollar spent in each of his NEW six boutiques and his website for 48 hours from 10.19 to 10.20.22.

Last year, the designer reacquired his namesake brand, buying it back from Brooks Brothers. Bittar went about relaunching the accessories empire he had originally established during the 1990s.

Bittar chose Ericka Hart, the activist, educator and professed “cancer warrior” to be one of the faces of his Fall’21 relaunch. “She amazed me as a person and activist,” he says. Ericka, photographed by Amber Pinkerton, was featured in a compelling and striking relaunch campaign, wearing only an Alexis Bittar necklace, proudly showing her double mastectomy. “She’s super strong, powerful and the epitome of someone who owns her body and strength. It’s unapologetic, the strength of recovery.”

“Most of the responses where incredibly positive, thanking me for showing a woman with a double mastectomy who clearly looked like a Queen and was embracing life. Then there were a lot of negative responses, angry people who felt they did not want to see someone with a double mastectomy and where offended. Given that Breast Cancer affects approximately 12.9% of women, this negative response of shame and disgust seems insane to me.” – shares Bittar

This October, addressing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the designer felt it pertinent to take his own formative experience as well as his encounter with Ericka to further the important conversation. Knowing that breast cancer affects approximately 12.9% of women and having had first-hand experience with friends who have had breast cancer, Bittar felt it was important to further conversations that tackle not only the trauma but also remove the stigma and the challenges women face loving their bodies post treatment. “Showing the various women in a place of strength, creating and sharing that information is critical to societal growth” states Bittar.

“As a society I think it’s imperative that we create discussions to dismantle the taboo and shame of breast cancer both from a societal standpoint and the personal standpoint. In addition, we need to promote the message of self love for your body and owning your sexuality post recovery.

We photographed seven women, each having a unique perspective on their history with breast cancer and recovery. The range varied from all ages and backgrounds of cis women as well as Connie Fleming a transgender woman. I felt it was important to highlight that breast cancer can also affect a transgender woman.” – Alexis Bittar

“I asked each woman to dress up in the way they wish to be seen and one where they let the public see their body with the sole purpose to show that they love their bodies and are proud of who they are and the journey they have been on. That this life experience brought them to another place and though traumatic, they were stronger. Some women I had never met and were introduced to me by Living Beyond Breast Cancer, LBBC and some were close friends and acquaintances.” – Alexis Bittar

The seven women featured in this series of portraits bravely share their stories. Some are women Bittar knows personally and others he recently came to meet through LBBC a nationwide charity laser-focussed on supporting women and families affected by breast cancer.

Notes on the Campaign:

The campaign marks October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Alexis Bittar is working with Living Beyond Breast Cancer, LBBC.

For 48 hours (October 19th & 20th) Alexis will be donating 50% of ALL sales across all six of his freestanding boutiques and his website directly to LBBC – There will be an event in Alexis Bittar Stores in NYC and San Francisco on October 19th to celebrate the collaboration and to generate sales for Living Beyond Breast Cancer Charity.

We have an accompanying essay which showcases interviews of each woman discussing in depth their journeys and lessons learned from their personal experience- we can share upon request

Hi Res images of each person are available upon request

Video from the shoot and Video interviews, including Alexis’s take on the project.

Alexis Bittar Bio, Headshot and LBBC organisation information are also available

Alexis is available for further interviews

Attachments

Alexis Bittar x LBBC Event Invitation & Details

Alexis Bittar x LBBC Campaign Portraits

CONTACT: Pascale Cohen Alexis Bittar pascale.cohen@alexisbittar.com