According to Fact.MR analysis, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5%, the algae extract market in Germany is projected to increase from a market valuation of US$ 675.8 in 2023 to US$ 701.4 by 2033.

Rockville, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, Algae Extract Market is currently valued at US$ 4,100.1 million in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly, reaching a market valuation of US$ 6,034.3 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

In the upcoming years, the global market for algae extract is expected to rise at a notable rate as more sectors choose environment-friendly substitutes. The demand for environment-friendly and renewable resources has reached a point where there is a need for consumer awareness of the negative effects of synthetic products on human health as well as on the environment.

Key Takeaways from the Algae Extract Report:

The global algae extract market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6,034.3 million by 2033.

by 2033. Global demand for algae extract is likely to soar at 3.9 % CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on algae type, the red algae extract segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,051.6 million by 2033.

by 2033. By End-use, the food and beverages segment is likely to exhibit a 6.3% CAGR during the projection period.

during the projection period. North America is projected to hold a dominant value share of 24.5 % in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. The Germany algae extract market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 675.8 million by 2033.

by 2033. Japan global algae extract market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 4.3% during the projection period.

“The global algae extract market is witnessing remarkable growth and presenting exciting opportunities for industries worldwide. The increasing adoption of eco-friendly alternatives and the recognition of algae extract’s potential have contributed to this upward trajectory. As industries continue to explore and innovate with algae extract, it will undoubtedly shape the future of various sectors, fostering a more sustainable and responsible business landscape.” – says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

The algal extract has become a game-changer as the industry looks for inventive substitutes. Algal extract presents a compelling opportunity for companies wishing to align with sustainable practices owing to its rich nutritional composition, adaptability, and little ecological imprint.

One of the key drivers behind the remarkable growth of the global algae extract market is its wide range of applications across industries. In the food and beverage sector, algae extract is being used as a natural ingredient, enhancing flavors, and providing nutritional benefits. From functional foods to dietary supplements, algae extract is adding value to product formulations, catering to the evolving preferences of health-conscious consumers.

The cosmetic industry is also turning to algae extract for its remarkable skincare properties. Algae extract contains strong antioxidants that delay the signs of aging by inhibiting the enzymes that destroy collagen in the skin. High skin elasticity and a diminished appearance of fine lines and wrinkles are the end results.

This aids in the treatment of hyperpigmentation conditions like dark under-eye bags and acne scars. Red algae and seaweed are two types of algae that have a reputation for reducing skin inflammation. It can be found in anti-aging, under-eye, and brightening creams, among other products.

The global market for algae extract is poised for remarkable growth as industries worldwide recognize the need to transition towards sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives. Key market players are investing in research and development to harness the full potential of algae extract, driving innovation and expanding its applications across industries.

Competitive Landscape:

Several well-known enterprises in the food sector concentrate on the manufacture and marketing of food based on macroalgal biomass and its derivatives. In addition to cutting production costs, producers are concentrating on strain selection, biomass production, cell disruption, and drying methods.

Companies are extending their production capabilities and distribution networks to serve a wider consumer base as the demand for algal extract rises. Companies target particular market groups and set themselves apart by promoting the special qualities and advantages of their algae extracts.

Key Companies Profiled

Solazyme

Corbion

Cyanotech

Algix

DIC Corporation

Algatechnologies

Allmicroalgae

Cellana

Phytoalgae

Algaia

Algea

Texas A&M AgriLife Research

Arizona Algae Products

Blue Evolution

Biogreen Syngery

Aliga microalgae

Algarithm Ingredients

Algafeed

Get More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global algae extract market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the algae extract market based on algae type (Red Algae, Green Algae, Brown Algae), End-use (Food and Beverages, Health and Medical Sector, Animal Feed Sector, Pet Food Sector, Cosmetics and Personal Care Sector, and Fertilizers Sector), and form (Powder and Liquid), across various regions.

