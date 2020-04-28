ALGN Investor Alert: Portnoy Law Advises Align Technology, Inc. Investors of Class Action

Breaking News
Investors with $100,000 or more in losses are encouraged to contact the firm prior to May 1, 2020 Deadline

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Align Technology, Inc. (“Align” or the “Company”) investors that acquired Align securities (NASDAQ: ALGN), between April 24, 2019 and July 24, 2019.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

Align is a medical device company that designs, manufactures, and markets devices to treat misaligned teeth.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company made numerous materially misleading statements emphasizing the growth and performance of the Company’s operations in China, the Company’s most valuable market after the United States. These statements included describing the “huge market opportunity” and “tremendous growth … in China, in particular,” and characterizing the Company’s increasing presence in China as “a big hit with our Chinese customers.” These statements materially overstated the Company’s performance in China and omitted to disclose material declines in Chinese demand for the Company’s products and the deteriorating sentiment of Chinese consumers towards the Company’s products. 

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information. If you suffered a loss you have until May 1, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

