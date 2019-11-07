Algolia Ranked Number 125 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 1,005% Revenue Growth to Market Need, Customer Momentum and World-class Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Algolia, the leading Search and Discovery solution, today announced it ranked 125 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Algolia grew 1,005% during this period.

“Organizations today are under intensifying pressure to deliver a fast, relevant and delightful online experience to consumers. Part of that experience includes consumer-grade search and discovery across web, mobile and voice,” said Nicolas Dessaigne, co-founder and CEO of Algolia. “Our world-class team has developed a true Search-as-a-Service platform that removes the cost and complexity of building search into a website or mobile app, and resonates with our 8,000+ customers across the globe. It is an honor to be recognized on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, named alongside the world’s most innovative companies shaking up their respective industries.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything-as-a-service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

Today’s recognition follows Algolia’s most recent funding announcement of $110 million. The company continues to experience meteoric growth with over 8,000 customers using Algolia’s technology to deliver instant, frictionless search experiences that drive results, including Stripe, Slack, Intuit, Discovery, Sephora, Lacoste, LVMH and Birchbox.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Algolia

Algolia is the Search-as-a-Service platform that enables companies of all sizes to deliver fast and relevant digital experiences that drive real results. With Algolia, consumers are able to find and discover what they want easily across web, mobile, and voice. Algolia allows developers and business teams to build and optimize delightful search and discovery experiences that increase online engagement, conversion rates and revenue. More than 8,000 companies including Stripe, Slack, Discovery Inc., Medium, LVMH, Lacoste, Zendesk and Birchbox rely on Algolia to manage 70 billion search queries a month. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.

