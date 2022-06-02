Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Algorand Startups Goracle and HEADLINE Spark Collaborative Partnership

Algorand Startups Goracle and HEADLINE Spark Collaborative Partnership

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Algorand Startups Goracle and HEADLINE Spark Collaborative Partnership

Algorand Startups Goracle and HEADLINE Spark Collaborative Partnership
Algorand Startups Goracle and HEADLINE Spark Collaborative Partnership

Austin, Texas, United States, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goracle will be partnering with HEADLINE.  HEADLINE’s Dev Tools will be powered by Goracle’s data feeds.

Goracle is a unique decentralized oracle network that is built on the Algorand Blockchain which enables universally connected, decentralized node networks to securely interact as independent sources to provide critical off-chain, real-time external data feeds needed by complex smart contracts. Goracle has launched crypto-currency and sports feeds, with plans for weather, traditional finance, and arbitrary data in the coming months.

HEADLINE Crypto is a Texas-based fin-tech startup and blockchain development company. HEADLINE is the premier builder of developer tooling on the Algorand Blockchain and the recipient of multiple Algorand Foundation Development Awards for Dev Tooling. The HEADLINE team is the driving force behind DAO Tools, Vaults Protocol, AlgoPay, AlgoCloud, AlgoSwap, AlgoGlyph, AlgoChat, AlgoVote, AlgoBurner, PIPELINE SDK, FORUM, PIPELINE-UI,  and nearly two dozen other DeFi applications and smart contract solutions for developers, DAOs, and commercial/institutional clients.

HEADLINE has become one of the most prolific contributors of code to the Algorand ecosystem with projects like Pipeline-UI, A React.js-based component library for rapid deployment of Algorand dapps, making it easy & accessible to build on the Algorand blockchain.  Goracle’s ability to supply accurate live feeds of up-to-date information on-chain will be a major part of many upcoming developments from HEADLINE. “An on-chain data feed provided by Goracle could quickly spark a massive wave of innovation on Algorand,” said Brian Scherlen, HEADLINE’s Chief Marketing Officer.  “We believe that Algorand’s tech will continue to shine as new applications and tools like Goracle continue to improve the growing landscape of the Layer 1 chain.”

The Goracle Network is driven by a large, secure, open-source community of node operators, and feed providers who facilitate trusted, independent and real-time data feeds. “Goracle is excited to partner with Headline, an organization on the forefront of bringing blockchain adoption to everyday consumers as well as commercial institutions. We look forward to providing a wide variety of feeds and the computational ability for their ecosystem of projects” said Goracle CEO Abdul Osman.

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/algorand-startups-goracle-and-headline-spark-collaborative-partnership/9175784

Attachment

  • Algorand Startups Goracle and HEADLINE Spark Collaborative Partnership 
CONTACT: Full Name: Brian C Scherlen
Company: HEADLINE INC
Phone Number: (210) 872-0413
Website: https://www.headline-inc.com
Email : brian@headline.dev

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.