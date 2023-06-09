The market is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of automated trading solutions. Automated trading solutions can help traders to make more informed decisions and to execute trades more quickly and efficiently.

New York, US, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Algorithm Trading Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Region Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 12.35% to attain a valuation of around USD 38.25 Billion by the end of 2030.

The global algorithm trading market is likely to achieve a notable rise during the current decade. The growing demand for solutions that allow access to accurate and independent data to feed algo execution strategies better is a key driving force. Besides, heavy investments by institutions in developing and improving technology that can enhance their trading process and data analysis would drive market growth.

Also, increased funding and support from public & private organizations and venture capitalists for technology upgrades would positively impact the market growth.

Algorithm trading solutions allow traders to gain an edge in a highly fragmented trading market where many platforms and liquidity providers generate huge amounts of data in real time. While analytics are essential tools for traders to optimize decision-making, algorithmic trading solutions help them generate rapid profits at an impossible frequency for human traders.

Algorithmic trading can execute trades in real time, combining computer programming and financial markets. The growth in cloud computing adoption and growing demand for AI and high-performance computing technologies, alongside the rise in data center numbers, accelerate the market growth. Further, the rising integration of emerging technologies, such as AI, offers vast opportunities for the global algorithm trading market.

Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 38.25 Billion (2030) Market CAGR during 2022-2030 12.35% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers It is believed that the rise in the use of automated trading software

Competitive Analysis

The algorithm trading market is estimated to witness several strategic partnerships alongside other strategic initiatives such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and product & technology launches. Leading industry players invest significantly to drive research and development activities and expansion plans.

For instance, on Mar. 07, 2023, AltSignals, a leading trading signals provider, launched its public ASI Token (ASI) presale and a pioneering AI-powered trading tool, ActualizeAI, soon to be available to ASI holders. The new ASI Token will provide access to this groundbreaking tool, which is expected to heighten the demand for AltSignals’ new AI trading algorithm.

AltSignals provides leading algorithm-based indicators and signals to its members. Its cutting-edge AltAlgo indicator tool is an innovative trading indicator that scans the market in real-time and shows traders the optimal price to buy and sell shares. The plan to develop an AI-based trading algorithm that can supercharge the current suite of ActualizeAI tools was first revealed in 2023.

Key players active in the algorithm trading Industry are:

Thomson Reuters (US)

Software (Cyprus)

63 moons (India)

QuantCore Capital Management (China)

Software AG (Germany)

InfoReach (US)

MetaQuotes Automated Trading SoftTech (India)

Tethys (US)

uTrade (India)

Trading Technologies (US)

Tata Consulting Services (India)

Argo SE (US)

Fintech (India)

Vela (US)

iRageCapital (India)

Virtu Financial (US)

Symphony Kuberre Systems (US)

ALGOTRADES – Automated Algorithmic Trading System (US)

Industry Trends

The algorithm trading market is estimated to grow exponentially further during the assessment period. Moreover, the rising integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is predicted to continue to bolster market growth in future years. The rising need for rapid data processing and analytics creates considerable market demand.

Growing demand for automated trading solutions to maximize profits drives market growth. Besides, the advantages of algorithmic trading technologies, such as lower operational costs owing to automated processes and the ability to issue accurate trade orders in real time, boost the market size. Increasing developments of sophisticated algorithmic trading solutions to meet changing requirements of diverse clients substantiate market shares.

The emergence of AI-based algorithmic trading solutions is a major market trend. On the flip side, the requirement for a high level of technical skills and the lack of knowledge, transparency, and standardization are major factors impeding the algorithm trading market’s growth include. Also, the high costs of algorithmic trading solutions are anticipated to create challenges for the major key players.

Segments

The algorithm trading market forecast is segmented into trading types, components, deployment modes, enterprise size, and regions. The trading type segment is sub-segmented into foreign exchange (FOREX), stock markets, exchange-traded fund (ETF), bonds, cryptocurrencies, and others (commodities, assets, credit default swaps, (CDS), interest rate swaps (IRS), and collateral mortgage).

The component segment is sub-segmented into solutions (platforms, software tools, others) and services (professional and managed services). The deployment mode segment is sub-segmented into on-premises and cloud. The enterprise size segment is sub-segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By regions, the algorithm trading market is segmented into the Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global algorithm trading market. The strong presence of major key players, such as Thomson Reuters, InfoReach, and Tethys, in the region positively impacts the market size. Besides, the high levels of knowledge of technologies like MATLAB, Python, C++, JAVA, and Perl required to create the algorithm influence the market value.

Augmenting demand for advanced data analytics platforms and quality trade processing techniques accelerates the region’s market share. The US and Canada are major algorithm trading markets in the region. The North American algorithm trading market is predicted to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

Europe holds the second-best position globally in terms of market revenue. Factors such as the increasing adoption of AI, machine learning, and IoT-based systems and the rising demand for better efficiency and productivity of overall trading processes push the market growth. Moreover, the spurring rise in the share markets also boosts the region’s market size.

The Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in the algorithm trading market value. Significant investments by commercial sectors in the region to improve their trading technology push market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of AI, IoT, data analytics, and other technologies & solutions in various industries drives the market. The spurring rise in the demand for automated trading systems and fast networks & processors substantiates the algorithm trading industry in this region.

