AlgoSec CloudFlow Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Nov. 18, 2020

New sourcing, contracting and billing option gives organizations an additional way to benefit from AlgoSec’s cloud-native security and risk remediation solution

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AlgoSec, a leading provider of business-driven network security management solutions, has today announced that AlgoSec CloudFlow, its cloud-native solution that is designed to deliver complete visibility and management of security control layers across enterprise cloud estates, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors (ISVs).

AWS Marketplace makes it easy for organizations to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), giving them a further option to benefit from AlgoSec CloudFlow. CloudFlow provides organizations with instant visibility and in-depth risk analysis and remediation. CloudFlow provides multiple unique capabilities such as cloud security groups clean-up, as well as central policy management, allowing organizations to efficiently manage multiple similar security controls in a single policy. This strengthens enterprises’ cloud security postures and ensures continuous audit-readiness.

With the addition of CloudFlow in AWS Marketplace, customers can benefit from simplified sourcing and contracting, as well as consolidated billing, ultimately resulting in cost savings. The new listing also gives organizations the ability to apply their use of AlgoSec CloudFlow to their AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) spend commitment.

“Getting comprehensive visibility and management of security across cloud environments is one of the biggest security challenges that enterprises are facing today. Organizations need an efficient, automated security management approach to ensure consistent security across their hybrid-cloud estates,” said Eran Shiff, VP Product at AlgoSec. “As a cloud-native solution, CloudFlow extends end-to-end automation of security policy management to multi-cloud estates. This drives agility while ensuring continuous security for next-generation enterprise environments. We’re delighted to give our customers an additional way to procure CloudFlow via AWS Marketplace.”

The addition of AlgoSec CloudFlow in AWS Marketplace is the latest development in the relationship between AlgoSec and AWS. AlgoSec CloudFlow, which is part of the AlgoSec Cloud offering, integrates seamlessly with AlgoSec’s Security Management Solution, providing efficient and easier management of today’s complex, heterogenous networks. Organizations can define and enforce security across their entire network environment, using a cohesive security policy to assess risk and troubleshoot connectivity issues and change management problems.

AlgoSec CloudFlow is now available in AWS Marketplace.

About AlgoSec
The leading provider of business-driven network security management solutions, AlgoSec helps the world’s largest organizations align security with their mission-critical business processes. With AlgoSec, users can discover, map and migrate business application connectivity, proactively analyze risk from the business perspective, tie cyber-attacks to business processes and intelligently automate network security changes with zero touch – across their cloud, SDN and on-premise networks. Over 1,800 enterprises, including 20 of the Fortune 50, have utilized AlgoSec’s solutions to make their organizations more agile, more secure and more compliant – all the time. Since 2005, AlgoSec has shown its commitment to customer satisfaction with the industry’s only money-back guarantee.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

