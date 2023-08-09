Why Be Real When You Can Be Anything?

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alias Technologies — a trailblazer in AI innovation — unveils BeFake, a new social media app that dares to challenge and redefine the boundaries of digital self-expression. Now available on the App Store and Google Play, BeFake offers an ingenious antidote to the conventional reality portrayed on existing social media platforms.

Powered by Alias Technologies’ cutting-edge AI, the BeFake app is an engaging way to amplify your presence on social media, using your own imagination to create something new. Users input text prompts, transforming them into captivating augmented visuals. From creative selfies to imaginative group photos, BeFake allows individuals to vividly express their authenticity, transcending the limitations of the physical world to explore the vast expanse of their creativity.

“BeFake represents a revolution in how we interact with social media and the growing presence of AI in our social circles,” said Kristen Garcia Dumont, CEO. “It is more than just an app; it’s an expressive outlet that empowers new ways of connecting with friends through AI-generated visuals. We believe authenticity can shine through fantasy as much as reality.“

Unlike the usual posts seen on standard social media platforms, BeFake’s AI-generated content is fresh, engaging, and thought-provoking. This pioneering platform encourages a form of communication that stimulates users’ imagination, providing them with a new way to explore their identity beyond physical boundaries, and serves as a fun introduction to AI prompting.

“I’m really passionate about breaking down the barriers of human connection, and believe we can use AI to democratize social media and reduce the stress, pressure and vulnerability many of us feel in posting,” added Dumont. “While we believe the movement to show raw, real-life candids online was well-intentioned, our thesis is quite different. People want aspirational social media and to show their best selves online, and BeFake lets users easily make any moment AI-augmented, and share their creativity with friends.”

The BeFake app is now available for download on iOS and Android. The app offers a user-friendly interface, making the journey from imagination to visualization seamless and enjoyable. Join the bustling community on BeFake, where you can ‘be real’ through ‘being fake.’ Let your imagination run wild and become a part of the BeFake community today.

About Alias Technologies

Alias Technologies is an applied AI company creating social media applications leveraging cutting edge generative media and multi-modal AI systems. Alias was founded by the former executive team of gaming giant Machine Zone, after MZ merged with AppLovin in 2020. Founder Kristen Garcia Dumont was the first female CEO of a major gaming company and one of only two women CEOs among Pitchbook’s 30 most valuable private companies. Garcia Dumont led the development and launch of two of the most profitable mobile social games globally, grossing in excess of $1B. Founder Tracy Lane is the former COO of MZ, where she led community, moderation, compliance and platform partnerships.

