Aliaswire Executives Featured at MPC21 Digital Commerce Event

How banks can create competitive advantage through fintech partnerships and smarter payment experiences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aliaswire , a provider of digital payment and credit solutions for businesses and financial institutions, will have two featured speakers at the MPC21 Digital Commerce Virtual Event taking place Aug. 17-19, 2021. President Scott Goldthwaite will deliver the keynote address on Wednesday, August 18 and CTO Nirmal Kumar will be part of a panel discussion on smarter payment experiences for banks the same day.

Aliaswire is recognized as a long-time innovator in the payments space. The company offers DirectBiller®, a bill pay platform marketed exclusively through leading banks, allowing them to offer enterprise clients a white-label billing and payment solution that’s fully integrated with treasury management. It also provides PayVus®, a credit solution that provides small business owners with tools to improve cash flow and credit to reinvest in their business, without building more debt.

Aliaswire is sponsoring the event’s Banking track and will be part of two featured sessions:

KEYNOTE: HOW BANKS CREATE COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE THROUGH FINTECH PARTNERSHIPS

Wed. August 18, 8:10 am CT

Scott Goldthwaite, President, Aliaswire

With limited technology engineering in-house and adhering to restrictive protocols, banks lack the ability to deliver high demand, payments features and functionality. By partnering with collaborative fintech companies, banks can grow existing commercial client relationships, deliver innovative solutions, and increase revenue from the growth in electronic payment processing. Attendees will learn about the transformational digitization of treasury services in an evolving payments landscape, strategic considerations to overcome the existing void in corporate banking technology and innovation; and what defines a successful partnership for capturing increased market share.

PANEL: WHY BANKS MUST EMBRACE A SMARTER BILL PAYMENT EXPERIENCE Wed. Aug. 18th, 8:50 am CT Moderator: Seth Block, Executive Vice President, Thermo Credit Panelists: Thomas Aronica, CEO, Biller Genie Lanny Byers, Chief Revenue & Strategy Officer, Vouchr Nirmal Kumar, CTO & Head of Product, Aliaswire

As the payment ecosystem evolves and becomes more complex, consumers are no longer able to manage all their bills in one single, comprehensive way. Forward-thinking financial institutions are solving this challenge by utilizing speed, choice, and intelligence to provide their customers with a more efficient way to manage and pay their bills. Panelists will discuss how this approach is fortifying the customer/FI relationship.

More information on MPC21 Digital Commerce is available at https://mobilepaymentconference.com/ .

About Aliaswire, Inc.

Aliaswire is an innovative fintech company based in Boston with a strong track record in delivering patented payments solutions. The company supports leading financial institutions and merchant services providers with turnkey payment and credit offerings built on highly flexible architecture that facilitates simple, rapid deployment. Aliaswire solutions are cloud-based and always-on, providing real-time activity within its PCI-compliant environment. For more information, visit https://www.aliaswire.com/ .

