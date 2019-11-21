A late-year rush of giant global share sales led by Alibaba’s $13 billion Hong Kong listing and Aramco’s $26 billion initial public offering is failing to deliver an equivalent payday for equities bankers.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Democratic debate highlights: Experience and race at forefront as healthcare talk fades - November 21, 2019
- Explainer: U.S. legislation on Hong Kong: what does it mean? - November 21, 2019
- Alibaba, Aramco share sale bonanza fails to deliver banks fee windfall - November 21, 2019