Alibaba Group is considering raising as much as $20 billion through a second listing and has picked Hong Kong as the venue, three sources told Reuters, in another blockbuster deal after its record $25 billion public float in New York in 2014.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Alibaba plans $20 billion Hong Kong listing: sources - May 27, 2019
- Canada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico - May 27, 2019
- Spain’s PM, France’s Macron meet to discuss parliamentary vote - May 27, 2019