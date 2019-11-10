Alibaba says Singles’ Day sales hit 91.2 billion yuan in first hour

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Inc said on Monday that sales for its annual Singles’ Day shopping blitz hit 91.2 billion yuan ($13 billion) within the first hour, up 32% from last year’s early haul of 69 billion yuan.
