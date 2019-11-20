Alibaba to price shares at HK$176 in landmark $12.9 billion HK listing: sources

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group will raise up to $12.9 billion from its landmark Hong Kong listing and is set to price its shares at a 2.8% discount to their New York close, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
