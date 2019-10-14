Breaking News
Home / Top News / ALICE Training Institute Creates Strategic Advisory Board

ALICE Training Institute Creates Strategic Advisory Board

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Experts and leaders in the security, education, and mental health spaces are working with the ALICE Training Institute in order to find solutions to making schools, businesses, and communities safer

Medina, OH, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the ALICE Training Institute, the original civilian active shooter response training company in the U.S., launched a strategic advisory board to guide the company’s efforts to better prepare communities for an active shooter scenario. This group of leading safety, education, and mental health experts will offer counsel and direction on best practices and key initiatives — with a focus on better solutions and outcomes.

The advisory board members are:

  • Dana Carr, former Director, Health, Mental Health, Environmental Health, & PE Programs, U.S. Department of Education
  • William Modzeleski, former Assistant Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Drug Free Schools
  • Charlie Rose, former General Counsel, U.S. Department of Education
  • Max Schachter, Commissioner on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, and Founder & CEO of Safe Schools for Alex

 

“With decades of experience working with schools and communities, including law enforcement,  to ensure that they remain safe places for students, teachers and staff, I’ve learned that schools need to be prepared to deal with variety of events that can not only disrupt teaching and learning but lead to serious injury and death,” said William Modzeleski. “I look forward working with the ALICE Training Institute on developing strategies that can be employed by school districts in partnership with law enforcement to keep students safe.”

“The ALICE Training Institute was created to educate and empower individuals to prepare for an active shooter scenario. ALICE gives civilians options when faced with danger and encourages trainees to pass the lessons learned to their communities,” said Dave Mueller, Chief Executive Officer, ALICE Training Institutue. “We are honored to be working with these thoughtful and accomplished leaders who will help us make communities safer.”

ALICE’s proactive training instructs individuals to assess the scenario in order to make well-informed, life-saving decisions when faced with violence. To date, ALICE has trained over 5,500 K12 school districts and 5,100 law enforcement agencies. It also has over 20,000 ALICE Certified Instructors who provide hands-on training at the local level in their communities.

About ALICE Training Institute

ALICE training is the original civilian options-based active shooter response program designed to empower individuals in the face of violence. ALICE prepares leaders to train their classrooms, businesses, and communities to survive. In the chaos of a violent critical incident, every second counts, and ALICE strategies equip civilians with life-saving options that go beyond the traditional and inadequate lockdown-only response. ALICE training’s proactive response options instruct trainees to assess the scenario and make informed survival decisions during violent events. For more information about ALICE Training Institute contact us at [email protected]

Attachment

  • ALICE Advisory Board Press Release 
CONTACT: Victoria Shaw
ALICE Training Institute
330-661-0106
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.