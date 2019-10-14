ALICE Training Institute Creates Strategic Advisory Board

Experts and leaders in the security, education, and mental health spaces are working with the ALICE Training Institute in order to find solutions to making schools, businesses, and communities safer

Medina, OH, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the ALICE Training Institute, the original civilian active shooter response training company in the U.S., launched a strategic advisory board to guide the company’s efforts to better prepare communities for an active shooter scenario. This group of leading safety, education, and mental health experts will offer counsel and direction on best practices and key initiatives — with a focus on better solutions and outcomes.

The advisory board members are:

Dana Carr , former Director, Health, Mental Health, Environmental Health, & PE Programs, U.S. Department of Education

, former Director, Health, Mental Health, Environmental Health, & PE Programs, U.S. Department of Education William Modzeleski , former Assistant Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Drug Free Schools

, former Assistant Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Drug Free Schools Charlie Rose , former General Counsel, U.S. Department of Education

, former General Counsel, U.S. Department of Education Max Schachter, Commissioner on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, and Founder & CEO of Safe Schools for Alex

“With decades of experience working with schools and communities, including law enforcement, to ensure that they remain safe places for students, teachers and staff, I’ve learned that schools need to be prepared to deal with variety of events that can not only disrupt teaching and learning but lead to serious injury and death,” said William Modzeleski. “I look forward working with the ALICE Training Institute on developing strategies that can be employed by school districts in partnership with law enforcement to keep students safe.”

“The ALICE Training Institute was created to educate and empower individuals to prepare for an active shooter scenario. ALICE gives civilians options when faced with danger and encourages trainees to pass the lessons learned to their communities,” said Dave Mueller, Chief Executive Officer, ALICE Training Institutue. “We are honored to be working with these thoughtful and accomplished leaders who will help us make communities safer.”

ALICE’s proactive training instructs individuals to assess the scenario in order to make well-informed, life-saving decisions when faced with violence. To date, ALICE has trained over 5,500 K12 school districts and 5,100 law enforcement agencies. It also has over 20,000 ALICE Certified Instructors who provide hands-on training at the local level in their communities.

About ALICE Training Institute

ALICE training is the original civilian options-based active shooter response program designed to empower individuals in the face of violence. ALICE prepares leaders to train their classrooms, businesses, and communities to survive. In the chaos of a violent critical incident, every second counts, and ALICE strategies equip civilians with life-saving options that go beyond the traditional and inadequate lockdown-only response. ALICE training’s proactive response options instruct trainees to assess the scenario and make informed survival decisions during violent events. For more information about ALICE Training Institute contact us at [email protected]

Attachment

ALICE Advisory Board Press Release

CONTACT: Victoria Shaw ALICE Training Institute 330-661-0106 [email protected]