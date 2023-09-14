Agile Frameworks Announces New Leadership and MetaField Expansion Plans

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agile Frameworks®, the category leading provider in integrated field and lab management SaaS solutions for Construction Materials Testing (CMT) and wider geotechnical engineering services in North America, today announced Alicia Schimke as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Alicia most recently was the Senior VP of Information Technology at Augeo, a global leader in engagement platform technologies and data-driven experiences, where she led large scale architectural assessments and software projects to modernize applications for scale and growth.

She started her career in software development at Securian Financial before managing application development teams at Ackmann & Dickenson. She then joined MotivAction as the Director of Software Engineering, which was subsequently acquired by Augeo.

“We are building a clear category leader with our product led growth strategy,” said David Gagne, President and CEO of Agile Frameworks. “Alicia has a proven track record of success when it comes to accelerating growth and modernizing platforms to meet current and future market needs. We are thrilled to have her lead our technology teams as we continue to launch market-specific product innovation.”

Agile Frameworks’ flagship product, MetaField®, is the industry leader in optimizing field and lab workflow for North American Engineering firms. MetaField provides a single application to manage project specifications, schedule, dispatch, test, collect and assemble results to accurately deliver information to clients in real time. MetaField is embraced by firms who want to create significant cost and time efficiencies to scale operations, protect their data and meet high-security standards, and deliver industry leading client service and project insights.

With over 15 years of experience and over 100 clients, the Agile Frameworks team is focused on deeply understanding their clients’ needs and delivering solutions to meet those needs. So far in 2023, the team has delivered 14 product releases with zero downtime, including more than 30 customer requested enhancements.

Year to date, clients have experienced 100% uptime and access to MetaField, which is hosted in Microsoft Azure infrastructure. The company seeks to maintain at least an expected availability of 99.98%, which roughly translates to no more than one hour of unscheduled downtime each year.

“CMT professionals choose MetaField because of its unparalleled product innovation, purpose-built solution, deep training and support team, and reliable, secure, and performance-based cloud technology infrastructure,” said Alicia Schimke. “I’m genuinely impressed by the team’s dedication to upholding high performance standards and their unwavering commitment to realizing the product roadmap. I’m enthusiastic about contributing to the transformation of the geotechnical engineering services sector to effectively serve our expanding customer community.”

About Agile Frameworks, LLC

Agile Frameworks® provides comprehensive software-as-a-service solutions that integrate corporate, field, and lab data for business process automation across architecture and engineering disciplines. We transform workflows, create high-value data, and deliver outputs you can trust, resulting in industry-leading productivity and profitability. MetaField®, our field and lab data collection and reporting platform, offers an all-in-one cloud-based digital workflow to automate and connect the process from project set up and scheduling, to mobile data collection and report submission. Companies that use MetaField experience a dramatic cost benefit and distinct competitive advantage. Build a new way forward at agileframeworks.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact :

Lisa Thiel, Agile Frameworks

269.806.8489

lthiel@agileframeworks.com

Source :

Agile Frameworks, LLC

Related Links :

https://www.agileframeworks.com

https://www.agileframeworks.com/metafield/