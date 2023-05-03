CEO Julie Thomas Presents at Theater Session May 16 in Las Vegas

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ValueSelling Associates, Inc. will sponsor Gartner’s upcoming Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference on May 16-17 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and present a theater session titled, “ValueSelling: How Best-in-Class Organizations Align Their Revenue Engines to Drive Customer Value” on May 16 at 6:35 pm. The conference focuses on how chief sales officers (CSOs) and sales leaders can find innovative ways to exceed revenue targets despite the unrelenting uncertainties caused by inflation, talent scarcity and supply chain disruptions.

ValueSelling Associates will exhibit at booth #331, showcasing the company’s redesigned customer-focused SaaS toolset – eValuePrompter® – which delivers the quick application of key ValueSelling concepts to maximize selling time, improve customer experience (CX) and mitigate risk.

Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling, states, “For today’s CSOs and sales leaders to be successful, they must align their efforts with their company’s overall revenue engine. This requires a common framework, language and toolset, and I’ll be sharing our insights on this topic at the upcoming Gartner CSO and Sales Leader Conference.”

The details of the ValueSelling Associates’ theater session at the conference follow:

What: ValueSelling: How Best-in-Class Organizations Align Their Revenue Engines to Drive Customer Value

Where: Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference, Las Vegas, Nevada

Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference, Las Vegas, Nevada When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 6:35 – 6:55 pm

Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 6:35 – 6:55 pm Who: Julie Thomas, President and CEO, ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

Theater Session Description: As organizations strive to improve customer experience and maximize customer lifetime value, their efforts are derailed by siloed departments, internal communication issues and disconnected tech stacks. While the solution is an aligned revenue engine, it’s challenging for sales and enablement leaders to implement a company-wide solution that fits the needs of all customer-facing teams. In this session, we’ll explore how best-in-class companies align their entire revenue function around a common framework, language and toolset to transform their go-to-market strategy and sales results.

ValueSelling Associates is offering a $450 savings on the standard conference registration if you register for the conference with code CSMUS23EDC.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, Inc., a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

Media contact:

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

+1-781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

