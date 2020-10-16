Align Technology Announces Commercial Availability of Previously Announced ClinCheck™ Pro 6.0 and ClinCheck “In-Face” Visualization for Invisalign Treatment

ClinCheck software moves digital treatment planning to the cloud for access anywhere, on any device

Powerful new tool aids digital treatment planning and helps patients visualize personalized treatment outcomes using their photos and 3D models

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced commercial availability of its previously announced proprietary ClinCheck treatment planning software which will be featured at the Align APAC Virtual Symposium on October 16, a fully digital event to showcase digital treatment techniques and feature practitioners from across the Asia Pacific region. ClinCheck software provides doctors with a 3D model of planned tooth movements throughout Invisalign treatment. ClinCheck Pro 6.0 moves Invisalign digital treatment planning to the cloud, making its robust ClinCheck treatment planning tools and features available to doctors anytime, anywhere, on any laptop, personal computer, or tablet. The release includes the new ClinCheck “In-Face” Visualization tool, an enhanced doctor-facing digital clinical tool that combines a photo of the patient’s face with their 3D Invisalign treatment plan, creating a personalized view of how their new smile could look.

ClinCheck “In-Face” Visualization is designed to help doctors with their digital treatment planning and to increase patient understanding of the benefits provided by Invisalign treatment through enhanced visualizations of their personalized treatment outcome. The ClinCheck “In-Face” Visualization workflow combines three components of Align’s digital treatment platform: Invisalign Photo Uploader for patient photos, the iTero intraoral scanner to capture data needed for the 3D model of the patient’s dentition, and ClinCheck Pro 6.0.

In addition to ClinCheck “In-Face” Visualization, ClinCheck Pro 6.0 offers users a treatment planning solution that provides doctors with a more intuitive design and an enhanced user experience. This includes improvements to allow doctor modifications through 3D controls and new education features such as dynamic tool tips and product tour. Finally, the cloud-based solution allows doctors to treatment plan with flexibility across devices and ensures that they have the latest version of the software without the need for additional downloads.

