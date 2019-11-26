Breaking News
Align Technology Appoints Frank Quinn to Vice President and General Manager, United States

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced that Frank Quinn, vice president, Marketing, Americas, will move to the role of vice president and general manager of the United States. The new role takes effect on Monday, December 9, 2019.

“Frank is a long-standing member of the Align organization who has served in multiple roles and made a positive and lasting impact during each step of his Align career,” said Simon Beard, senior vice president and managing director for the Americas region. “Over the past year, as leader of Americas Marketing, Frank has been instrumental in the evolution of our marketing strategy and programs to drive awareness of doctor delivered clear aligner treatment.”

In this new role, Mr. Quinn will be responsible for driving continued growth and profitability within the United States, overseeing the US Sales, Marketing, Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), Commercial Excellence and functional leaders supporting the US commercial organization.

Since joining Align in 2013, Mr. Quinn has held several leadership roles throughout the organization. Most recently, he served as the vice president of Marketing, Americas. Earlier, Mr. Quinn served as Align’s vice president of Special Markets, Business Development and Education, Americas and senior sales director of Special Markets, iTero Sales and Business Development.

Mr. Quinn is a Board Member of the Americas Association of Orthodontics Foundation (AAOF) and the American Academy of Clear Aligners (AACA). 

About Align Technology, Inc.
Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com.
For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

