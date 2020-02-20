Align Technology Launches ClinCheck® “In-Face” Visualization Tool for the Invisalign Go System

Clinical treatment plan placed within actual image of a patient’s face to help doctors and patients visualize and compare treatment options

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) announced today the launch of the ClinCheck “In-Face” Visualization tool for the Invisalign Go system, Align’s innovative tooth movement system designed for general dentists. The ClinCheck In-Face Visualization tool enhances the digital treatment planning experience for doctors and their patients by incorporating a front-facing smile image of a patient’s face into their ClinCheck treatment plan. Initially available with the Invisalign Go system, the visualization tool will roll out across the Invisalign portfolio throughout the year as the technology is optimized for Align’s extensive network of over 100,000 doctors.

“Sharing my treatment plan vision within an actual image of the patient’s face is a powerful, emotional moment, unlike any I have experienced chairside,” noted Dr. Chiann Gibson, DMD, of Naperville, IL. “This is truly a superior digital treatment planning experience for both me and my patients.”

Align’s proprietary ClinCheck software for customized treatment planning provides practitioners with 3D images of planned tooth movements throughout the treatment journey. With the visualization tool, doctors can generate a compelling, clinical visualization of their patient’s teeth within an image of their face. Doctors can then use the visual as a guide in consultations with patients to educate patients, highlight the benefits of teeth straightening and visualize and discuss the optimal Invisalign clear aligner treatment option for each individual patient.

“Align’s ClinCheck In-Face Visualization tool leverages our digital analysis and treatment protocols to help doctors develop and share their treatment plans,” said Zelko Relic, Align Technology, chief technology officer, senior vice president, Global R&D. “It’s a great fit into our end-to-end digital platform that starts with an iTero scan followed by Invisalign treatment and a healthy beautiful smile.”

Intuitive Digital Design for a Powerful Experience

Accessing the In-Face Visualization tool requires use of the Invisalign Photo Uploader application (available on iOS and Android) to capture digital photos of a patient. Photos are automatically uploaded to the Invisalign Doctor Site where the tool merges the patient’s front-facing smile photo with the ClinCheck treatment plan model. Doctors can then compare side-by-side before and after photos, share multiple treatment plans, and adjust the treatment plan and refresh the “in-face” view.

The ClinCheck In-Face Visualization tool is currently available to doctors using the Invisalign Go system in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It will be available to doctors using the Invisalign Go system in the United States and Canada on March 9th, 2020.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

