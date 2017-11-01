Breaking News
Align Technology Ongoing Support of Orthodontic and Dental Research

2018 Grant Application Process Now Open for up to $300,000 in Funding

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – November 01, 2017) – Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced the opening of its 2018 Research Award Program to support clinical and scientific dental research in universities across the globe. This year, up to $300,000 will be awarded to university faculty for scientific and technological research initiatives to advance patient care in the fields of orthodontics and dentistry.

“Through our Research Award Program, Align Technology has funded over $1.7 million in research awards since its inception in 2010 providing insights which include tooth movement efficacy with clear aligner therapy, oral hygiene and microbial bacteria presence or absence with clear aligners, and comparisons in quality of life with aligners as compared to fixed appliances. For example, treatment with Invisalign clear aligners finished 5 months faster on average than treatment with braces* based on the awarded research,” said Zelko Relic, Align Technology vice president research and development. “We are honored to enable the research in orthodontics and dentistry with a goal to improve orthodontic and dental treatment for communities around the globe.”

Awards available for 2018 are four one-year awards of up to $25,000 each for dental research at universities in North America and eight one-year awards of up to $25,000 each for dental research at International universities.

Eligible applicants for the dental research award component include full- and part-time faculty involved in dental or scientific research at universities at which Invisalign® treatment is available. All applications are reviewed by an independent academic committee that forwards its recommendations to Align Technology for final selection. Program details, instructions, and application forms for prospective applicants can be found at https://learn.invisalign.com/researchawards (for North American applicants) and https://learn.invisalign.com/internationalresearch (for International applicants). Research proposals and completed applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on March 2, 2018. Award recipients will be notified by June 1, 2018.

* Data on file with Align Technology

About Align Technology, Inc.
Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign provider in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

