Align Technology to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, after the close of market. Financial results will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Align website at http://investor.aligntech.com.

Following the press release, Align will host a conference call to discuss its financial results. The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) and will also be available as an audio webcast live via the Internet. To access the webcast, please visit http://investor.aligntech.com. To access the conference call, please dial 844-200-6205 with access code 769735 approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call. For international callers, please dial 929-526-1599 with the same access code referenced above.

An archived audio webcast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call’s conclusion and will remain available for one month. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 866-813-9403 with access code 335004. The replay must be accessed from international locations by dialing 929-458-6194 using the same access code referenced above. The telephonic replay will be available through 5:30 p.m. ET on May 11, 2022.

