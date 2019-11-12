Align Technology to Award Research Programs Advancing Orthodontic and Dental Patient Care

2020 Grant Application Process Now Open for Up to $300,000 in Funding

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced the opening of its 2020 Research Award Program to support clinical and scientific dental research in universities across the globe. This year, up to $300,000 will be awarded to university faculty for scientific and technological research initiatives to advance patient care in the fields of orthodontics and dentistry.

Through its Research Award Program, Align Technology has funded approximately $2 million in research awards since its inception in 2010, providing insights that include intra-oral scanning and patient experience, quality of life changes, as well as insights into the biochemical markers of bone metabolism during early orthodontic tooth movement with clear aligners.

Research awards have been provided to 28 North American and 65 international research institutions. Universities that have received the most research awards from Align Technology to-date include:

Sichuan University (China): [1 publication/1 poster]

Baylor College of Dentistry: [1 publication/ 3 posters]

University of Illinois-Chicago: [2 publications/ 1 poster presentation]

University of Texas at Houston: [1 publication/1 presentation]

University of the Pacific: [1 poster/1 presentation]

“Align is committed to partnering with academic research institutions to advance the fields of orthodontics and dentistry with the goal to ultimately improve treatment outcomes,” said Zelko Relic, Chief Technology Officer and senior vice president, Global Research & Development, Align Technology. “We are proud of the research findings that have been shared in peer reviewed journals, scientific conferences and presentations as a result of Align’s Research Award Program and look forward to reviewing this year’s submissions.”

Awards available for dental research at universities are available in the following regions:

Americas (US, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America): Four one-year awards of up to $25,000 each

EMEA: Four one-year awards of up to $25,000 each

APAC: Four one-year awards of up to $25,000 each

Eligible applicants for dental research awards include full- and part-time faculty involved in dental or scientific research at universities at which Invisalign® treatment is available. All applications are reviewed by an independent academic committee that forwards its recommendations to Align Technology for final selection. Program details, instructions, and application forms for prospective applicants can be found at https://learn.invisalign.com/researchawards (for Americas applicants) and https://learn.invisalign.com/internationalresearch (for EMEA and APAC applicants). Research proposals and completed applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on March 6, 2020. Award recipients will be notified by June 1, 2020.

