Forthcoming Transaction Marks Aligned’s International Expansion with Entry into LATAM

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Data Centers today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire ODATA, a data center service provider offering scalable, reliable, and flexible IT infrastructure in Latin America, from Patria Investments and other selling stakeholders. In connection with the acquisition, Aligned, which is majority owned by funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management, entered into a definitive agreement to receive a structured minority investment in ODATA from funds managed by SDC Capital Partners (“SDC”), an operationally focused digital infrastructure investment firm, with extensive experience developing, owning, and operating hyperscale data centers globally, including in Latin America.

Aligned is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. This transaction marks the company’s expansion into Latin America and will position it as one of the largest private data center operators in the Americas with a footprint spanning approximately 2 GW across 30 sites at full buildout.

ODATA is among the fastest growing hyperscale data center platforms in Latin America, with operational facilities strategically located across Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Chile, as well as additional data centers currently under development across the region. In addition to alignment on providing scalable, flexible, and ultra-connected IT infrastructure solutions, ODATA’s commitment to a renewable energy strategy and sustainable design practices is consistent with Aligned’s ESG vision. The company is structuring a solution to become a self-producer of renewable energy in Brazil and has a clear path to provide 100% green energy, a key requirement of hyperscale customers.

“The acquisition combines a significant growth runway for expansion and a proven ability to deliver capacity at maximum speed, with regional expertise and partnerships, enhanced fiscal resources, and a resilient supply chain, to deliver a world-class data center platform that meets the demands of our global hyperscale and enterprise customers,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Data Centers. “We’re excited to welcome Ricardo and the ODATA team to the Aligned fold and look forward to fostering our joint commitments to customer centricity and operational excellence as we embark on the next phase of innovation and growth.”

“The ODATA team and I are very excited to be joining Aligned Data Centers,” adds Ricardo Alário, CEO of ODATA. “The strategic merger of the ODATA and Aligned platforms will provide customers with a broader base of both available and expansion capacity in key locations across the Americas, as well as additional breadth of experience and depth of knowledge across an expanded team of infrastructure experts. We look forward to accelerating the growth of our platform with Aligned and setting a successful cultural course focused on customer and staff centricity, innovation, and operational excellence.”

“ODATA is an exceptional platform created by Patria Investments seven years ago in the fast-growing data center market. We are proud to see that the Company rapidly evolved from a startup to one of the leading players in the Latin American market, serving the most prominent cloud providers in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico,” comments Felipe Pinto, Infrastructure Partner at Patria Investments.

The executive also highlights that the acquisition of ODATA by Aligned Data Centers, a leading global player in the technology infrastructure sector, is a recognition of Patria’s ability to develop leading infrastructure platforms across Latin America.

Demand for wholesale colocation in key LATAM markets is expected to grow considerably over the next 10 years, driven largely by rising hyperscale, cloud service provider, and government entity demands, as well as increased digitalization and connectivity in key Central and South American markets. High-performance computing, IoT, Big Data and AI have increased demand for scalable data center infrastructure capable of supporting growing densities with maximum efficiency.

The transaction is being funded by Aligned alongside a preferred equity investment from funds managed by SDC. In addition, SMBC, MUFG (as co-structuring coordinators), Deutsche Bank, and Nomura acted as joint lead arrangers for the newly committed debt financing for this transaction.

Guggenheim Securities and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as financial co-advisors to Aligned, and Vinson & Elkins LLP is serving as its legal counsel. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor to SDC Capital Partners and Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal advisor to the joint lead arrangers. Evercore and DH Capital, a division of Citizens are acting as financial advisors to Patria Investments and ODATA. Proskauer Rose LLP and Pinheiro Neto Advogados are serving as its legal counsel.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About ODATA

Founded in 2015, ODATA is a data center service provider that offers scalable, reliable, and flexible IT infrastructure in Latin America. Focused on Colocation, ODATA meets the growing demand for power, space, and reliability of organizations from various industries, being fully qualified to offer enterprise/retail solutions (from half rack, whole racks, and cages) to build to suit projects (builds and operates new data centers, for a single client, in the chosen region). ODATA pursues the creation of the most modern and efficient data center network in Latin America. More information can be found by visiting https://odatacolocation.com/en/.

About Macquarie Asset Management1

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage, as at September 30, 2022, approximately US$509 billion in assets globally, we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including infrastructure, green investments & renewables, real estate, agriculture & natural assets, asset finance, private credit, equities, fixed income and multi asset solutions.

Macquarie Asset Management’s Real Assets division manages, as at September 30, 2022, over US$90.2 billion of equity across its infrastructure, renewables, and natural assets platforms. With a portfolio that spans more than 165 portfolio companies, 16.2 GW of renewable energy assets and 4.7 million hectares of farmland around the world, our global team partners with clients, governments, and communities to manage, develop and enhance essential real assets that are relied upon by more than 100 million people every day.

About SDC Capital Partners

SDC Capital Partners is a global digital infrastructure investment firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. SDC invests in data centers, fiber networks, wireless infrastructure, and associated businesses, with a focus on opportunities to leverage its deep operational expertise in partnership with exceptional teams to create value. For more information, please visit www.sdccapitalpartners.com.

About Patria Investments

Patria is a leading alternative investment firm focused on Latin America, with over 30 years of history and combined assets under management of $26.5 billion, and a global presence with offices in 10 cities across four continents. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities and Real Estate products. Through its investments, Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for society. Further information is available at www.patria.com.

1. Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this release is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this release relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.