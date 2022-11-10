ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alignment Health , a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage (MA) insurance company, has added a new Alignment Health Plan HMO option designed to serve the men and women who proudly served our country. The CalPlus + Veterans HMO, available to anyone eligible for Medicare residing in one of the 18 California counties in Alignment’s service area, is a $0-premium plan that complements Veterans Affairs (VA) health care coverage for those who served in the active military, naval, or air service and received an honorable discharge.

California is home to 1.8 million veterans, representing 8% of the total U.S. veteran population.1 Eligible adults can select the plan during the annual Medicare enrollment period, which runs through Dec. 7 for plan benefits starting Jan. 1, 2023.

CalPlus + Veterans HMO offers comprehensive medical and prescription drug coverage, with rich supplemental benefits not traditionally offered by the VA, such as:

$0 copay for primary care doctor and specialist visits outside the VA system

$600 yearly caregiver reimbursement

$150 monthly grocery allowance for members with a qualifying chronic condition

Up to 20 free, one-way rides to plan-approved locations within a 50-mile radius

Free fitness memberships

A “Flex” allowance that provides an additional $600 per year that can be used for important vision, hearing, dental and chiropractic items and services like dentures, veneers and cupping, from both in-network and out-of-network providers

“Alignment is proud to serve the brave men and women who sacrificed so much for our country with our first plan tailored to the needs of our veterans,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO of Alignment Health Plan. “Our CalPlus + Veterans Plan joins our growing lineup of customized plans, benefits and support to help empower today’s seniors and Medicare-eligible adults with more value, flexibility and choice in their care.”

Alignment Health Plan’s CalPlus + Veterans HMO will be available to Medicare-eligible adults in all 18 California counties that Alignment will serve in 2023: Alameda, Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Ventura and Yolo.

Like other Alignment members, members of the CalPlus + Veterans plan will have access to the company’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge, a dedicated concierge team available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to answer health-related questions, schedule medical appointments and arrange transportation.

Alignment’s diverse portfolio of 2023 plans will be available to 8.3 million Medicare-eligible adults across 52 total markets across Arizona, California, Nevada and North Carolina, as well as two new states — Florida and Texas. New offerings include expanded $0-premium Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans, special needs plans for adults eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, and new benefits to support today’s senior lifestyles. In 2023, the company also is offering new benefits such as a one-month supply of insulin for $35 or less and discounted pet medication.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 38 counties across four states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com .

