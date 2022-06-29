Alignment Healthcare to Expand to Florida and Texas to Reach 8.2 Million Medicare-eligible Adults across Six States

Medicare Advantage company to also introduce its award-winning health plans to new counties within Arizona, California, Nevada and North Carolina, pending approval

ORANGE, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced the expansion of its award-winning plans into two new states, Florida and Texas – and into additional counties within the four states where it currently operates. Pending regulatory approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, with these expansions, Alignment will reach an additional 1.1 million Medicare-eligible seniors, resulting in a total of 8.2 million Medicare-eligible seniors across 52 counties in six states in 2023.1 If approved, seniors will be able to choose plans in these new states and counties for the 2023 plan year during Medicare’s annual enrollment period beginning Oct. 15, 2022.

“A quarter of our nation’s seniors live in California, Florida and Texas. At a time when both the number and needs of seniors are on the rise, it is critical that we bring our model to more people and accelerate our positive impact on senior care in this country,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “Too many seniors remain vulnerable without the care coordination and personalized attention they so desperately need. Putting the senior first is at the heart of our model and our growth strategy. We believe that our data-driven approach has the potential to improve the quality of our members’ lifestyle and health care experience across all geographies.”

Alignment Healthcare plans to enter Clay, Duval, Manatee, and Sarasota counties in Florida, and El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Texas. The company also plans to extend its reach into eight more counties in its current markets: Alameda, Fresno, and Madera counties in California; Orange County in North Carolina; Santa Cruz County in Arizona; and the contiguous Carson City, Douglas, and Storey counties in Nevada. With these additions, Alignment now serves 21 counties in California – more than one third of all counties in the state – with the potential to reach 5.4 million seniors statewide. In Nevada, the company has doubled its county coverage from its three existing counties – Clark, Nye and Washoe – to six.

Alignment Health Plan offers PPO and HMO options, including special needs plans, in partnership with local provider groups. Alignment’s Medicare Advantage plans are consistently ranked for exceptional quality by both the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and by its members, with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 64 in 2021 — nearly double the average NPS in the category based on data collected and made publicly available by Customer Guru. These plans feature popular plan benefits such as non-emergency transportation and virtual exercise classes, and they enable members to leverage Alignment’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service. Additional accolades include the 2022 Excellence in Quality Award from the Pharmacy Quality Alliance for achievements in medication safety and the 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award for excellence in 2022 Medicare plan benefits value and performance.

“At Alignment, we treat every member as if they were our own parent. We are continually perfecting a model where seniors can enjoy the benefits of ‘having a doctor in the family’ while upholding our quality of care as we grow,” said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare. “Our members consistently tell us they love our diverse plans that cater to where they are in their health journey, with benefits that take care of more than just their clinical needs. Alignment’s model enables us to close the gaps of compassion, coordination and cost in order to give seniors an outstanding care experience they need and deserve.”

While Medicare beneficiaries may qualify for special enrollment periods throughout the year, Medicare’s annual enrollment period for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2023, starts Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com .

