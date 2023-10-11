ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announces that clinical data for ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg and YUTIQ® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg will be featured in five presentations during the Retina Society’s 56th Annual Scientific Meeting being held in New York City from October 11-14, 2023.

Presentations:

Pouya Dayani, MD “CALM: 24-Month Efficacy and Safety Outcomes From a Phase 4 Registry Study for Patients with Chronic Non-Infectious Posterior Segment Uveitis Treated with a 0.18 mg Fluocinolone Acetonide Intravitreal Insert”

(Wednesday October 11, 4:17 p.m.)

Mathew MacCumber, MD, PhD “Fluocinolone Acetonide (FAc) 0.19mg Implant Improves Vision and Treatment Burden in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema: The PALADIN Study”

(Friday October 13, 2:30 p.m.)

Seenu Hariprasad, MD “0.19 mg Fluocinolone Acetonide (FAc) Implant Leads to Superior Visual-, Anatomical-, and Treatment Burden-Related Outcomes in Eyes with Better Baseline Visual Acuity (≥20/40)”

(Friday October 13, 2:34 p.m.)

Fernando Arevalo, MD “Long-Term Outcomes in Eyes Requiring IOP Lowering Surgery After Treatment with the 0.19 Fluocinolone Acetonide Implant for DME: The PALADIN Study”

(Friday October 13, 2:40 p.m.)

Christopher Riemann, MD “Long-Term Outcomes of Eyes Requiring IOP Lowering Treatment (IOPT) Post Administration of the 0.19mg Fluocinolone Acetonide (FAc) Implant for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)”

(Friday October 13, 2:43 p.m.)

About ILUVIEN and YUTIQ

Both ILUVIEN and YUTIQ are sustained release intravitreal implants injected into the back of the eye. Both utilize CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ technology, which is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for up to 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease. ILUVIEN enables patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections and is used to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. YUTIQ maintains vision longer by reducing the recurrence of inflammation and is used for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

About Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

DME, the primary cause of vision loss associated with diabetic retinopathy, is a disease affecting the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision. When the blood vessel leakage associated with diabetic retinopathy results in swelling of the macula, the condition is called DME. The onset of DME is painless and may go unreported by the patient until it manifests with the blurring of central vision or acute vision loss. The severity of this blurring may range from mild to profound loss of vision. The Wisconsin Epidemiologic Study of Diabetic Retinopathy found that over a 10-year period approximately 19% of people with diabetes included in the study were diagnosed with DME.

About Non-Infectious Uveitis Affecting the Posterior Segment (NIU-PS)

It is a diverse group of non-infectious uveitic inflammatory conditions that can affect the posterior segment of the eye. NIU-PS can affect people of all ages, producing swelling and destroying eye tissues, which can lead to severe vision loss and blindness and is a leading cause of working age blindness in many countries. Patients with NIU-PS are typically treated with systemic steroids, which are effective, but over time frequently lead to serious side effects, ranging from acne, weight gain, sleep and mood disorders to hypertension and osteoporosis that can limit effective dosing. Patients then often progress to steroid-sparing therapy with systemic immune suppressants or biologics, which may also have severe side effects, including an increased risk of cancer and infection.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.