Alimera Sciences Announces Multiple Posters and Papers Highlighting the Durability of ILUVIEN® To Be Presented at the EURETINA 2020 Virtual Congress

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, announces that clinical data for ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19mg will be featured in over 20 papers and presentations during the EURETINA 2020 Virtual Congress, to be held on October 2-4, 2020.

Key presentations include data supporting the safety and efficacy of ILUVIEN as a durable three-year continuous delivery system for the treatment of both diabetic macular edema and the prevention of relapse of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment.

Select ILUVIEN papers include:

Title: “3-year outcomes from the European Registry Safety Study: long-term observational data from patients with DME treated with the 0.19 FAc implant in clinical practice”

Author: Ramin Khoramnia, Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany

Title: “NIU-PS treated with the FAc implant: a 3-year fellow eye subgroup analysis of the PSV-FAI-001 study”

Author: Carlos Pavesio, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Moorfields Eye Hospital, UK

Title: “UK Real-life long-term outcomes for patients treated with the 0.19 mg FAc implant for DME: 3-year follow-up from the Medisoft Audit Group”

Author: Claire Bailey, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Bristol Eye Hospital, UK

About ILUVIEN

Alimera’s primary product is ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg sustained release intravitreal implant, injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. These countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The non-infectious posterior uveitis indication for ILUVIEN was launched in Germany and the U.K. in 3Q 2019. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.

About Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

DME, the primary cause of vision loss associated with diabetic retinopathy, is a disease affecting the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision. When the blood vessel leakage associated with diabetic retinopathy results in swelling of the macula, the condition is called DME. The onset of DME is painless and may go unreported by the patient until it manifests with the blurring of central vision or acute vision loss. The severity of this blurring may range from mild to profound loss of vision. The Wisconsin Epidemiologic Study of Diabetic Retinopathy found that over a 10-year period approximately 19% of people with diabetes included in the study were diagnosed with DME. All people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes are at risk of developing DME.

About Non-Infectious Posterior Uveitis (NIPU)

Posterior segment non-infectious uveitis is a chronic, inflammatory disease affecting the posterior segment of the eye, often involving the retina, and is a leading cause of blindness in developed and developing countries. It affects people of all ages, producing swelling and destroying eye tissues, which can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. Patients with NIPU are typically treated with systemic steroids, which are effective, but over time frequently lead to serious side effects, ranging from acne, weight gain, sleep and mood disorders to hypertension and osteoporosis that can limit effective dosing. Patients then often progress to steroid-sparing therapy with systemic immune suppressants or biologics, which also can have severe side effects, including an increased risk of cancer and infection. As a result, there remains a significant need for new therapies with improved efficacy, tolerability, and safety profiles to manage this disease.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.