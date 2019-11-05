Alimera Sciences to Participate in the 10th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York

Breaking News
ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera” or “Company”), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, today announces that Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alimera, and Phil Jones, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 10th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York City on November 12, 2019.

The Conference will be held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel 8:00AM-4:40PM Eastern Time. Participating companies will host one-on-one meetings and participate in small group meetings with investors attending the Conference. Interested investors may contact the conference organizers at [email protected]

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera, founded in June 2003, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the management of retinal diseases. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

About ILUVIEN®

The Company’s primary product is ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg sustained release intravitreal implant, injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The 17 European countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The regulatory process is now in the national phase in which the European member states have finalized or are expected to finalize the label for the new indication to meet each country’s local requirements. Timeline to this goal varies by each country, and the non-infectious posterior uveitis indication for ILUVIEN was launched in Germany and the U.K. in 3Q 2019. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.

For press inquiries:
Jules Abraham
for Alimera Sciences
917-885-7378
[email protected] 		 For investor inquiries:
Scott Gordon
for Alimera Sciences
[email protected]

 

