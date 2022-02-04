Alimera Sciences to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, today announces that Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held virtually from February 8 – 11, 2022.

Mr. Eiswirth will deliver his corporate presentation on Wednesday, February 9 at 10:00 AM ET.

Event Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2840/44550

Mr. Eiswirth and Phil Jones, Alimera’s Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on February 10 – 11, 2022.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.wright@issuerdirect.com.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.