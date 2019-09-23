Breaking News
Home / Top News / ALION AWARDED MEGASTAR BPA UNDER TEAM ARRANGEMENT FOR NASIC

ALION AWARDED MEGASTAR BPA UNDER TEAM ARRANGEMENT FOR NASIC

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for Defense and Intelligence agencies announces that it is one of the winning contractors under a Contractor Team Arrangement (CTA) for a General Services Administration (GSA) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) supporting the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC).

Alion was awarded a 10-year GSA BPA to provide scientific and technical intelligence support services to the NASIC, U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense (DoD) and National Level intelligence efforts. The agreement has a five-year base period, five one-year option periods, and a total ceiling of $997 million. The analytic mission areas supported include Air; Cyberspace; Space and Counterspace; Ballistic Missiles; Forces, Technologies and Infrastructures; Open Source Intelligence (OSINT); Human Intelligence (HUMINT); Signals Intelligence (SIGINT); and Training.

AT&T is the team lead for the CTA.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving our nation’s most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our defense and intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands.  We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

CONTACT: Donna Charapich
Alion Science and Technology 
703-269-3473
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.