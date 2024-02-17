Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito temporarily halted the Boy Scouts of America’s $2.46 billion settlement Friday following decades of sexual abuse claims after a group of claimants appealed.
Alito issued the stay “pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court.” The stay gives the court additional time to decide a February 9 request by the 144 abuse claimants seeking to block the settlement from moving forward.
The claimants are a small group of th
