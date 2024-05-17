Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday spoke to Fox News about the upside-down American flag seen flying outside his home in the days following the Jan. 6 Capitol protests, saying his wife displayed it in response to insults directed at her from a neighbor.
Alito weighed in after The New York Times first reported on the story Thursday, in which it said the upside-down flag — a symbol adopted by some Trump supporters disputing the results of the 2020 presidential election — appea
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Former President Trump, Melania at Barron’s graduation in Florida during break in New York criminal trial - May 17, 2024
- Alito says wife displayed upside-down flag after argument with insulting neighbor - May 17, 2024
- 61 Dems vote against House resolution condemning violence on police - May 17, 2024