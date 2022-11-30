NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently, online beauty store ALIVER has launched a variety of beauty gift sets. ALIVER’s salon-grade beauty products bring professional-level pampering to home beauty regimes, including ALIVER Starry Box, ALIVER Wine Lip Tint Beauty Box, winter skincare and body care collection, nail polish sets for Christmas, new year gifting or personal indulgence.

The marketing manager at ALIVER says, “Since 2016, our mission has been to make salon-quality cosmetics available for home use. ”

“What started as our founder, Alive’s, vision to make affordable nail care available at home has now transformed into a one-stop shop for a head-to-toe at-home salon experience. ”

“Everything we sell, including all the items we’ll be offering in our big winter beauty sale, follows the beauty philosophy of Alive’s mother： always be luminous and elegant. We are here to help you be just that.”

What’s In ALIVER Gift Box and Top Picks

ALIVER Wine Lip Tint and Gloss, Set of Six:

These may look like tongue-in-cheek gifts for beauty-conscious wine lovers, but these beauty gifts aren’t style over substance. Each bottle contains a high-quality, long-lasting tint that adds a subtle lift for dewy, perfectly-kissable lips.

ALIVER Gel Nail Polish Sets:

Choose from the ‘red sparkle’ pack of six complementary colors for a festive holiday vibe or the ‘blue ocean silver’ set for a stylish and elegant New Year color scheme.

ALIVER 24k Pure Gold Anti-Aging Serum:

Moisturizers don’t get more luxurious than this. The 24k gold foil essence in each drop of this anti-aging serum helps brighten the skin tone, creating a professional-level luminous, youthful look.

ALIVER Eyelash Growth Grow Serum, Golden Package:

Get longer, healthier-looking, thicker eyelashes with this gentle, effective growth serum. Just a few drops each day will keep lashes hydrated, preventing lash loss and breakages and plumping lash volume. A great head-turning stocking filler this Christmas.

The ALIVER Big Winter Beauty Sale starts on 28th November and finishes at the end of December 2022. Keep an eye out for beauty boxes that are up to 30% off and flash sales on individual products.

About ALIVER

ALIVER was founded in 2016 by Alive, who inherited a passion for beauty from her mother. Struggling to find manicure appointments to fit in with her schedule, Alive set up ALIVER with a mission to make salon-quality beauty products available for home use at affordable prices. Since its launch, ALIVER has grown from offering nail care to a full range of salon-inspired treatments, including hair care, skincare, men’s beauty, makeup and more. To shop the full range, visit www.ALIVER.com. Follow ALIVER on social media at @aliverbeauty on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Organization: ALIVER Beauty

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: info@aliver.com

Website: https://www.aliver.com/

SOURCE: ALIVER Beauty