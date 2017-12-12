ALK-Abelló A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of ALK-Abelló A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 13 December 2017 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0060027142 Name: ALK-Abelló B Volume before change: 9,207,600 shares (DKK 92,076,000) Change: 920.760 shares (DKK 9.207.600) Volume after change: 10.128.360 (DKK 101.283.600) Subscription price: DKK 690 Face value: DKK 10 Short name: ALK B Orderbook ID: 32679

