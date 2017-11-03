Breaking News
ALK appoints Søren Jelert as new Chief Financial Officer

Copenhagen, 2017-11-03 09:26 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
 

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) today announced the appointment of Søren Jelert as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President. 

From 2008 until 2016, Søren Jelert, who is 45, was CFO at NNE, an engineering company that specialises in supporting pharmaceutical company engineering projects. Since 2016, he has been General Manager of NNE’s US organisation. His career has also included various finance roles at Novo Nordisk and Maersk.  

Carsten Hellmann, ALK’s President and CEO, said: “Søren Jelert brings a wealth of experience to ALK, in particular, from his previous pharmaceutical industry-focused roles at NNE and Novo Nordisk. He has a proven track record of financial leadership and he has also played a pivotal role in transformation processes that are comparable to the one we are embarking upon at ALK.” 

Søren will be based at ALK’s headquarters in Hørsholm, Denmark and will report directly to Carsten Hellmann. He is expected to take up his new role by 2 January 2018. 

Søren commented: “This new role offers me the opportunity to use my knowledge and experience to support and further develop ALK as it works to build a new growth platform and to become a truly global allergy company.” 

Søren Jelert succeeds Flemming Pedersen, whose decision to leave ALK was announced in July 2017.  

 

ALK-Abelló A/S

 

About ALK
ALK is a research-driven global pharmaceutical company focusing on allergy prevention, diagnosis and treatment. ALK is a world leader in allergy immunotherapy – a treatment of the underlying cause of allergy. The company has approximately 2,300 employees, with subsidiaries, production facilities and distributors worldwide. ALK has entered into partnership agreements with Torii, Abbott, and Seqirus to commercialise sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablets in Japan, Russia, and South-East Asia, and Australia and New Zealand, respectively. The company is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

