PLANO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

GAAP total revenue of $71.4 million, an increase of 29% compared to the year-ago quarter;

GAAP gross margin of 56%, compared to 52% in the year-ago quarter;

Non-GAAP gross margin of 60%, compared to 56% in the year-ago quarter;

GAAP net loss of $(12.7) million, compared to $(4.9) million in the year-ago quarter; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million, compared to a loss of $(4.0) million in the year-ago quarter.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

GAAP total revenue of $264.8 million, an increase of 30% compared to 2022;

GAAP gross margin of 54%, compared to 53% in 2022;

Non-GAAP gross margin of 59%, compared to 57% in 2022;

GAAP net loss of $(62.9) million compared to $(58.6) million in 2022; and,

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.6) million compared to $(17.6) million in 2022.

Comments on the News

Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, said, “In the fourth quarter, we continued to drive strong growth, fueled by operational and financial execution. We signed 39 new logos to the Alkami digital banking platform in 2023. In addition, we successfully retained all clients on our digital banking platform, and continued to expand add-on sales as our clients continue to recognize the need for additional functionality to be competitive with the big banks.”

Shootman added, “As we look ahead to the remainder of 2024, we will sharpen our focus on helping our clients get to market faster, driving more effective integration across sales and service capabilities, cultivating and converting our bank pipeline, and building and scaling our leadership to achieve our objectives.”

“We added 3 million registered users to our digital banking platform, ending the year with 17.5 million digital banking users,” said Bryan Hill, Chief Financial Officer. “We exited 2023 with annual recurring revenue of $291 million, up 29% compared to December 31, 2022 and revenue per registered user of $16.63. Our remaining purchase obligation reached $1.1 billion at December 31, 2023, providing substantial visibility into our future operating and financial performance.”

2024 Financial Outlook

Alkami’s financial outlook is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.”

Alkami is providing guidance for its first quarter ending March 31, 2024 of:

GAAP total revenue in the range of $74.5 million to $76 million;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.5 million to $3.5 million.

Alkami is providing guidance for its calendar year ending December 31, 2024 of:

GAAP total revenue in the range of $327 million to $333 million;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $20 million to $23 million.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, the company believes that, in order to properly understand its short-term and long-term financial, operational and strategic trends, it may be helpful for investors to exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in both frequency and impact on continuing operations. The company also uses results of operations excluding such items to evaluate the operating performance of Alkami and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, determine executive compensation, and serve as a basis for long-term strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide the company with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in its ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that Alkami believes might otherwise make comparisons of its ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts, or obscure the ability to evaluate the effectiveness of certain business strategies and management incentive structures. In addition, the company also believes that investors and financial analysts find this information to be helpful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues” as cost of revenues, excluding (1) amortization and (2) stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Gross Margin” as gross profit, plus (1) amortization and (2) stock-based compensation expense, all divided by revenue. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense” as research and development expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ongoing expenditures related to product innovation.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense” as sales and marketing expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ongoing expenditures related to its sales and marketing strategies.

The company defines “Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense” as general and administrative expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s underlying expense structure to support corporate activities and processes.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Net Loss” as net loss, plus (1) provision (benefit) for income taxes (2) (gain) loss on financial instruments, (3) amortization, (4) stock-based compensation expense, and (5) acquisition-related expenses, net. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net loss plus (1) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (2) (gain) loss on financial instruments, (3) interest (income) expense, net, (4) depreciation and amortization (5) stock-based compensation expense, (6) acquisition-related expenses, net, and (7) loss on extinguishment of debt. The company believes adjusted EBITDA provides investors and other users of our financial information consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations.

In addition, the Company also uses the following important operating metrics to evaluate its business:

The company defines “Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)” by aggregating annualized recurring revenue related to SaaS subscription services recognized in the last month of the reporting period as well as the next 12 months of expected implementation services revenues in the last month of the reporting period. We believe ARR provides important information about our future revenue potential, our ability to acquire new clients, and our ability to maintain and expand our relationship with existing clients.

The company defines “Registered Users” as an individual or business related to an account holder of an FI client on our digital banking platform who has registered to use one or more of our solutions and has current access to use those solutions as of the last day of the reporting period presented. We price our digital banking platform based on the number of registered users, so as the number of registered users of our digital banking platform increases, our ARR grows. We believe growth in the number of registered users provides important information about our ability to expand market adoption of our digital banking platform and its associated software products, and therefore to grow revenues over time.

The company defines “Revenue per Registered User (RPU)” by dividing ARR for the reporting period by the number of registered users as of the last day of the reporting period. We believe RPU provides important information about our ability to grow the number of software products adopted by new clients over time, as well as our ability to expand the number of software products that our existing clients add to their contracts with us over time.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP net loss because certain significant information required for such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts, including provision for income taxes, loss on financial instruments, stock-based compensation expense, and acquisition-related expenses, net, all of which may be significant.

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (UNAUDITED) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,927 $ 108,720 Marketable securities 51,196 87,635 Accounts receivable, net 35,499 26,246 Deferred implementation costs, current 10,329 7,855 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,634 11,709 Total current assets 148,585 242,165 Property and equipment, net 16,946 13,561 Right-of-use assets 15,754 14,670 Deferred implementation costs, net of current portion 30,734 24,783 Intangibles, net 35,807 42,593 Goodwill 148,050 148,017 Other assets 3,949 3,096 Total assets $ 399,825 $ 488,885 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 3,188 Accounts payable 7,478 4,291 Accrued liabilities 19,763 21,643 Deferred revenues, current portion 10,984 8,835 Lease liabilities, current portion 1,205 3,657 Total current liabilities 39,430 41,614 Long-term debt, net — 81,392 Deferred revenues, net of current portion 15,384 13,904 Deferred income taxes 1,713 1,712 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 18,052 15,817 Other non-current liabilities 305 400 Total liabilities 74,884 154,839 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 96,722,098 and 92,112,749 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 97 92 Additional paid-in capital 760,210 706,407 Accumulated deficit (435,366 ) (372,453 ) Total stockholders’ equity 324,941 334,046 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 399,825 $ 488,885

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (UNAUDITED) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 71,369 $ 55,538 $ 264,831 $ 204,270 Cost of revenues(1) 31,420 26,865 120,720 95,946 Gross profit 39,949 28,673 144,111 108,324 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,491 20,356 84,661 69,329 Sales and marketing 11,863 8,989 48,557 36,811 General and administrative 19,292 17,133 72,900 71,247 Acquisition-related expenses, net 43 (12,684 ) 263 (12,529 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 359 359 1,435 1,155 Total operating expenses 53,048 34,153 207,816 166,013 Loss from operations (13,099 ) (5,480 ) (63,705 ) (57,689 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income 2,273 1,313 8,095 2,696 Interest expense (1,870 ) (1,532 ) (7,384 ) (3,850 ) Gain (loss) on financial instruments 113 246 534 (200 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (409 ) — (409 ) (18 ) Loss before income taxes (12,992 ) (5,453 ) (62,869 ) (59,061 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (279 ) (541 ) 44 (461 ) Net loss $ (12,713 ) $ (4,912 ) $ (62,913 ) $ (58,600 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 95,871,058 91,708,635 94,080,797 90,956,521 (1) Includes amortization of acquired technology of $1.4 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $5.4 million and $3.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (UNAUDITED) Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (62,913 ) $ (58,600 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 10,631 8,075 Accrued interest on marketable securities, net (3,231 ) (369 ) Stock-based compensation expense 51,231 44,592 Amortization of debt issuance costs 138 134 Gain from revaluation of contingent consideration — (15,500 ) (Gain) loss on financial instruments (532 ) 200 Loss on extinguishment of debt 409 18 Gain on lease modification (375 ) — Deferred taxes (32 ) (690 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,253 ) (4,013 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 425 (3,194 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 91 (1,374 ) Deferred implementation costs (7,720 ) (7,846 ) Deferred revenues 3,629 522 Net cash used in operating activities (17,502 ) (38,045 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of marketable securities (140,816 ) (187,217 ) Proceeds from sales, maturities, and redemptions of marketable securities 181,019 99,750 Purchases of property and equipment (1,058 ) (1,057 ) Capitalized software development costs (5,234 ) (3,388 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (131,839 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 33,911 (223,751 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 85,000 Principal payments on debt (85,000 ) (24,688 ) Debt issuance costs paid (341 ) (773 ) Proceeds from ESPP issuance 4,124 2,906 Payment of holdback funds from acquisition (3,600 ) (1,000 ) Payments for taxes related to net settlement of equity awards (15,985 ) (2,665 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 12,983 2,399 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (87,819 ) 61,179 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (71,410 ) (200,617 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 112,337 312,954 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 40,927 $ 112,337

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP total revenues $ 71,369 $ 55,538 $ 264,831 $ 204,270 December 31, 2023 2022 Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $ 291,049 $ 226,096 Registered Users 17,502 14,536 Revenue per Registered User (RPU) $ 16.63 $ 15.55 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP cost of revenues $ 31,420 $ 26,865 $ 120,720 $ 95,946 Amortization (1,656 ) (1,533 ) (6,579 ) (4,358 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1,444 ) (1,111 ) (5,584 ) (4,389 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 28,320 $ 24,221 $ 108,557 $ 87,199 Non-GAAP Gross Margin Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Gross Margin.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross margin 56.0 % 51.6 % 54.4 % 53.0 % Amortization 2.3 % 2.8 % 2.5 % 2.2 % Stock-based compensation expense 2.0 % 2.0 % 2.1 % 2.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 60.3 % 56.4 % 59.0 % 57.3 % Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP research and development expense $ 21,491 $ 20,356 $ 84,661 $ 69,329 Stock-based compensation expense (4,141 ) (3,911 ) (15,995 ) (11,398 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 17,350 $ 16,445 $ 68,666 $ 57,931 Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 11,863 $ 8,989 $ 48,557 $ 36,811 Stock-based compensation expense (1,911 ) $ (1,183 ) $ (7,220 ) $ (4,042 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 9,952 $ 7,806 $ 41,337 $ 32,769 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 19,292 $ 17,133 $ 72,900 $ 71,247 Stock-based compensation expense (5,821 ) (5,431 ) (22,432 ) (24,763 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 13,471 $ 11,702 $ 50,468 $ 46,484 Non-GAAP Net Loss Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Net Loss.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net loss $ (12,713 ) $ (4,912 ) $ (62,913 ) $ (58,600 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (279 ) (541 ) 44 (461 ) (Gain) loss on financial instruments (113 ) (246 ) (534 ) 200 Amortization 2,015 1,892 8,014 5,513 Stock-based compensation expense 13,317 11,636 51,231 44,592 Acquisition-related expenses, net(1) 43 (12,684 ) 263 (12,529 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ 2,270 $ (4,855 ) $ (3,895 ) $ (21,285 ) (1) Acquisition-related expenses, net, for the year ended December 31, 2023 includes expenses associated with the acquisition of Segmint, primarily related to legal, consulting, and professional fees. Acquisition-related expenses, net, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 include the accrual of deferred compensation due to the former owner of the acquired business, ACH Alert, in addition to acquisition related-expenses associated with the acquisition of MK and Segmint, primarily related to legal, consulting, and professional fees. These expenses are offset by the $15.5 million gain from contingent consideration related to the purchase of MK. Adjusted EBITDA Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Adjusted EBITDA.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net loss $ (12,713 ) $ (4,912 ) $ (62,913 ) $ (58,600 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (279 ) (541 ) 44 (461 ) (Gain) loss on financial instruments (113 ) (246 ) (534 ) 200 Interest (income) expense, net (403 ) 219 (711 ) 1,154 Depreciation and amortization 2,790 2,563 10,631 8,075 Stock-based compensation expense 13,317 11,636 51,231 44,592 Acquisition-related expenses, net(1) 43 (12,684 ) 263 (12,529 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 409 — 409 18 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,051 $ (3,965 ) $ (1,580 ) $ (17,551 ) (1) Acquisition-related expenses, net, for the year ended December 31, 2023 includes expenses associated with the acquisition of Segmint, primarily related to legal, consulting, and professional fees. Acquisition-related expenses, net, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 include the accrual of deferred compensation due to the former owner of the acquired business, ACH Alert, in addition to acquisition related-expenses associated with the acquisition of MK and Segmint, primarily related to legal, consulting, and professional fees. These expenses are offset by the $15.5 million gain from contingent consideration related to the purchase of MK.

