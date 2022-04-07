ALKEME Acquires ERM Insurance Brokers

The acquisition further boosts ALKEME’s continued California expansion

LADERA RANCH, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ALKEME, one of the nation’s top retail insurance platforms, announced the acquisition of ERM Insurance Brokers, a Santa Ana, California-based commercial brokerage specializing in Hospitality, Construction, Cannabis, Manufacturing, Woodworking, Cyber and Retail/Wholesale.

“The partnership with ERM represents a major milestone in adding additional commercial insurance expertise to our portfolio,” said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. “We are excited to add onto our core competency of middle-market commercial business and help deliver comprehensive solutions to meet all of our customers’ needs.”

“We could not be more excited to be joining forces with ALKEME and their amazing team,” said Duncan Prince, President of ERM Insurance Brokers. “We see a true alignment of commitments and core beliefs between our two companies and look forward to growing our presence with ALKEME’s enhanced growth platform.”

As part of its growth strategy, ALKEME is interested in working with privately held independent brokers across the United States. For anyone interested in learning more about working with ALKEME, please contact Curtis Barton at cbarton@alkemeins.com or 949-285-2612.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-100 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME’s proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, California, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit alkemeins.com.

PRESS CONTACT

hello@alkemeins.com

