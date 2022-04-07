Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ALKEME Acquires ERM Insurance Brokers

ALKEME Acquires ERM Insurance Brokers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The acquisition further boosts ALKEME’s continued California expansion

ALKEME Acquires ERM Insurance Brokers

ALKEME Acquires ERM Insurance Brokers
ALKEME Acquires ERM Insurance Brokers

LADERA RANCH, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ALKEME, one of the nation’s top retail insurance platforms, announced the acquisition of ERM Insurance Brokers, a Santa Ana, California-based commercial brokerage specializing in Hospitality, Construction, Cannabis, Manufacturing, Woodworking, Cyber and Retail/Wholesale.

“The partnership with ERM represents a major milestone in adding additional commercial insurance expertise to our portfolio,” said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. “We are excited to add onto our core competency of middle-market commercial business and help deliver comprehensive solutions to meet all of our customers’ needs.”

“We could not be more excited to be joining forces with ALKEME and their amazing team,” said Duncan Prince, President of ERM Insurance Brokers. “We see a true alignment of commitments and core beliefs between our two companies and look forward to growing our presence with ALKEME’s enhanced growth platform.”

As part of its growth strategy, ALKEME is interested in working with privately held independent brokers across the United States. For anyone interested in learning more about working with ALKEME, please contact Curtis Barton at cbarton@alkemeins.com or 949-285-2612.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-100 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME’s proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, California, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit alkemeins.com.

PRESS CONTACT
hello@alkemeins.com

Related Images

Image 1: ALKEME Acquires ERM Insurance Brokers

The acquisition further boosts ALKEME’s continued California expansion.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • ALKEME Acquires ERM Insurance Brokers

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.