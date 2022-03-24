ALKEME Acquires Pauli-Shaw Insurance Agency

The acquisition further strengthens ALKEME’s California presence

LADERA RANCH, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ALKEME, one of the nation’s top retail insurance platforms, announced the acquisition of Pauli-Shaw Insurance Agency, an Arcata, California-based brokerage, specializing in hospitality, transportation, construction, cannabis and manufacturing.

“It’s exciting to welcome the collective experience of Jeff, Tonya and the rest of the Pauli-Shaw leadership team to ALKEME,” said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. “We share the same culture of team success and growth that has enabled Pauli-Shaw to succeed and look forward to the experience and amazing focus on customers they bring to our organization.”

“As part of the ALKEME family, we have the opportunity to expand our resources for both our clients as well as our team,” said Jeff Pauli, Principal of Pauli-Shaw Insurance Agency. “Together, we can leverage our expertise, a myriad of resources and relationships to meet the complex needs of a constantly evolving Insurance market.”

MarshBerry, an M&A advisory firm and top growth consultant to insurance agents and brokers, advised on the deal.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-100 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME’s proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, California, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit alkemeins.com.

PRESS CONTACT

hello@alkemeins.com

