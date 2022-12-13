Acquisition Expands ALKEME’s Expansion in the Western Region

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ALKEME, a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Robert Bell Insurance Brokers, a Fallbrook, California-based insurance agency that specializes in property and casualty with a focus on equipment and event rental, towing and healthcare.

Robert Bell Insurance Brokers was founded in 1983 and has evolved and expanded over the years, while still offering the same level of service and expertise that they offered almost 50 years ago. Robert Bell Insurance Brokers will continue to operate under its current brand.

“The addition of Robert Bell Insurance Brokers expands our reach in the west under the direction of an extremely respected and accomplished team,” said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. “Both our approaches to growth, technology and customer service are in alignment and we are excited to welcome them into the ALKEME family.”

“As a result of joining ALKEME, we can offer our clients even more products and services while maintaining the high level of service that our customers have been accustomed to,” said Michael Bell, CEO of Robert Bell Insurance Services. “Combining our strong local relationships with ALKEME’s resources will significantly strengthen our company and expand our capabilities.”

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-100 privately held insurance agencies in the US. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME’s proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit: https://alkemeins.com.

