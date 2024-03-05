Accurate forecasting of market demand enables manufacturers to optimize production schedules and inventory management efficiently.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –The global alkylated naphthalene market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for alkylated naphthalene is estimated to reach US$ 146.7 million by the end of 2031. Shifting consumer preferences towards premium lubricants and specialty fluids drive demand for high-quality alkylated naphthalene products in niche applications like aerospace and marine industries.

Efforts to streamline manufacturing processes and improve distribution networks enhance market efficiency, ensuring timely availability and cost-effectiveness of alkylated naphthalene products for end-users. Increasing demand for tailor-made lubricant solutions prompts manufacturers to invest in research and development, offering customized formulations and innovative product offerings to meet specific customer requirements.

Some prominent players are as follows:

ExxonMobil Corporation

King Industries Inc.

NACO Corporation

NOVITAS CHEM SOLUTIONS LLC

Kao Corporation

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Nease Performance Chemicals

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Huntsman International LLC

CPS Performance Materials

Collaborations between manufacturers, suppliers, and end-users foster knowledge exchange, market expansion, and technological advancements, driving mutual growth and innovation in the alkylated naphthalene sector. Efforts to educate consumers and industry stakeholders about the benefits and applications of alkylated naphthalene products enhance market penetration and adoption, catalyzing growth opportunities in new and existing market segments.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Food grade alkylated naphthalene holds prominence in the market due to stringent quality standards and demand from the food industry.

The 90-115 SUS viscosity index segment leads the alkylated naphthalene market, catering to diverse industrial applications requiring specific viscosity ranges.

Automotive engine & gear oils lead the alkylated naphthalene market, driven by demand for high-performance lubricants in automotive applications.

Alkylated Naphthalene Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Alkylated naphthalene finds use in diverse industries including lubricants, plastics, textiles, and chemicals, driving market growth.

Stringent environmental regulations spur demand for eco-friendly formulations, influencing market trends.

Ongoing innovation enhances product performance and efficiency, catering to evolving industry needs.

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies boosts demand for alkylated naphthalene in various applications.

Increasing focus on sustainability prompts the adoption of alkylated naphthalene as an environmentally friendly alternative in industrial processes.

Global Alkylated Naphthalene Market: Regional Profile

In North America , particularly the United States, the alkylated naphthalene market benefits from a robust industrial sector and significant demand from end-use industries such as lubricants, plastics, and chemicals. Strong regulatory frameworks and environmental standards drive innovation and sustainability initiatives, influencing market dynamics and product formulations.

Alkylated Naphthalene Market: Competitive Landscape

The alkylated naphthalene market is characterized by intense competition among key players and regional manufacturers. Companies like King Industries, Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company dominate with extensive product portfolios and global distribution networks.

Emerging players such as Quaker Chemical Corporation and Kao Corporation challenge the market with innovative formulations and strategic partnerships. Market dynamics are shaped by factors like raw material availability, pricing strategies, and technological advancements.

Amidst growing demand from diverse end-use industries like lubricants, plastics, and textiles, competition continues to drive innovation and market expansion in the alkylated naphthalene sector.

Product Portfolio

ExxonMobil Corporation is a global leader in the energy and petrochemical industries, offering a diverse portfolio of fuels, lubricants, and chemical products. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, ExxonMobil delivers high-quality solutions to meet the world’s growing energy needs and environmental challenges.

Alkylated Naphthalene Market: Key Segments

By Grade

Standard

Food

By Viscosity Index

22-65 SUS

65-90 SUS

90-115 SUS

Above 115 SUS

By Application

Automotive Engine & Gear Oils

Hydraulic Fluids

Heat Transfer Oils

Compressor Oils

Paper Machine Oils

Industrial Lubes & Greases

Others (including Turbine Oils, Wind Mill Oils, and Vacuum Oils)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

