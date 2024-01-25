Senate Democrats have put forward a measure that endorses the creation of a Palestinian state backed by every member of their conference — with two notable exceptions.
The proposed amendment to a pending national security supplemental package reaffirms that the United States supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and, “that such a solution must ensure the state of Israel’s survival as a secure, democratic and Jewish state, and fulfill the legitima
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- All but two Senate Democrats sign on to Palestinian statehood measure - January 25, 2024
- Nikki Haley fires back at Trump’s social media attacks with link to donate to her campaign - January 25, 2024
- McConnell asserts Biden’s ‘clear authority’ for Iran airstrikes, says president should do more to deter terror - January 25, 2024