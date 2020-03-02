All ClearOne Cameras Now Zoom™ Certified With the Addition of the UNITE® 200 to the Lineup

Breaking News
The UNITE 200 PTZ professional conferencing camera brings simple, flexible, and affordable connectivity options with USB, IP, and HDMI; now with Certification from Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

UNITE 200 PTZ

The UNITE 200 PTZ professional conferencing camera is optimized for a wide range of applications and environments requiring professional-quality visual collaboration at a very affordable price.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To further bolster its lineup of professional conferencing cameras, ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), announces its third Zoom Certification, now for the UNITE 200 PTZ, its top-of-the-line model.

The versatile line of UNITE professional-grade cameras is optimized for a wide range of applications and environments; designed for professional-quality visual collaboration, UC applications, network streaming, and more.

The UNITE 200 provides four simple and flexible network connectivity options, supporting USB 2.0, USB 3.0, IP, and HDMI at a very affordable price. With full 1080p60 resolution, PTZ functions, and 12x optical zoom with a 72.5° field of view and a ±170-degree horizontal range, the UNITE 200 fully meets the needs of diverse video camera applications.

The Zoom-Certified UNITE 200 PTZ is available for a very affordable $1,849 US MSRP. 

For more details, visit pages.clearone.com/unite-cameras

For a high-resolution image of ClearOne’s UNITE 200 PTZ, click here.

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

