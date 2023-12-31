Southeastern trains on same route also affected, while windy conditions expected to sweep UK‘Not what I had in mind’: Eurostar cancellations leave thousands strandedThousands of travellers faced disruption to their new year plans after all Eurostar trains in and out of London were cancelled on Saturday after “unprecedented” flooding in a tunnel on the line.There were no high-speed services running between London St Pancras international and Ebbsfleet international in Kent on Saturday, and Southeastern trains on the same route were also suspended. A total of 41 Eurostar trains were cancelled. Continue reading…

