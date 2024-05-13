While former first son Barron Trump made headlines after reports indicated he was making his first foray into the public spotlight as a delegate to the Republican National Convention, late on Friday he declined to serve as a delegate. But tallies showed five more Trump family members will be in Milwaukee to cast votes for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.
Trump Organization executive vice presidents Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were also selected by the Republican Par
